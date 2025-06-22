Laengenfelder toasts a perfect MX2 Grand Prix weekend in Great Britain

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing leapt around the sprawling windswept layout of Matterley Basin and acquired even more 2025 MXGP trophies with Simon Laengenfelder dominating the MX2 category at the British Grand Prix. Lucas Coenen was 2nd in the MXGP class and with KTM SX-F technology after a warm and demanding full race program in southern England.

Lucas Coenen gathers his eighth MXGP spoils of the year and keeps up his rookie title bid thanks to two steady top three moto performances in Britain

Jeffrey Herlings, fresh from two GP wins in a row in Germany and Latvia, conservatively takes a 4-4 and rues a first moto error to place 5th overall

Simon Laengenfelder casts a perfect MX2 weekend with victory in all three races. A third GP success of the season and seventh podium trophy means he extends his championship lead

Sacha Coenen takes a second podium finish on the bounce and fifth of 2025 with the third step of the box and a best moto result of 2nd in England

A first moto crash for Andrea Adamo contributes to a 10-4 scorecard and 8th overall as the Italian keeps 2nd spot in the world championship points table

The sandy terrain of the KymiRing will host MXGP for the very first time as the series moves to Finland for the next date on the 2025 schedule

MXGP departed central Europe to arrive at famed Motocross of Nations circuit and regular British Grand Prix site for the last twenty years, Matterly Basin. The course close to the city of Winchester and near the southern coast roasted in high early summer temperatures and the English soil was hardpacked, fast and rough for the twelfth Grand Prix of ’25.

Red Bull KTM came to the UK having won the last two MXGP rounds and the last three in MX2 thanks to four of their five active factory riders. On Saturday Jeffrey Herlings maintained his triumphant run with P1 in the Qualification Heat (a second Pole of 2025) and Simon Laengenfelder led from the first lap until the last in MX2 for his third win of the season; the ranking decided the order of entry to the gate for Sunday’s motos. Lucas Coenen was 5th while Sacha Coenen was 4th and Andrea Adamo 5th in MX2.

MXGP was ruled by Romain Febvre but the Frenchman was chased by Lucas Coenen as runner-up. The 18-year-old stretched his successive podium streak to seven Grands Prix with classifications of 2-3 in the motos. The Belgian started well and kept a strong pace but did not overextend his limits and made sure of solid points with 2nd overall. Herlings was pushing for his fourth consecutive GP moto win at the first attempt in Matterley but a slip three laps from the finish relegated the Dutchman to 4th. He then rode to 4th again in the second moto and ranked 5th for the day.

Lucas is 2nd in the standings and with a 32-point deficit to Febvre. Herlings holds 6th after his recent reemergence of form.

All three Red Bull KTM MX2 riders have now walked the highest step of the podium after Sacha Coenen’s P1 in Latvia two weeks ago. In the UK it was Laengenfelder’s turn to rule the roost and the German was unbeatable. He pushed to recover from 6th place in the first moto to take the flag (his sixth moto P1 of the year) and then nailed a fifth holeshot (meaning 17 for the season between all three Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F representatives) to set the pace and ride free. Laengenfelder is now 52 points ahead of Adamo whose tumble early in the first moto – after taking the holeshot – forced a comeback to 10th. He then fared better to 4th in the second outing. Sacha Coenen was relegated to P2 by his teammate in moto one and was unlucky to receive a rock to the face in the second race. The Belgian bravely continued to take 6th and confirm a champagne bottle.

In the EMX125 European Championship, KTM Racestore Factory Rookies’s Nicolo Alvisi finished 8th overall with a best moto result of 4th. The Italian is tied for the series lead with 10 of 12 rounds now in the books. Gabriel SS24 KTM’s Gyan Doensen confirmed 9th overall in EMX250 and sits fourth in competition and his first campaign with the KTM 250 SX-F.

MXGP will now enter a mini summer break with two consecutive free weekends. The paddock joins up for round 13 at the new KymiRing circuit for the Grand Prix of Finland in mid-July.

Lucas Coenen, 2nd and 3rd for 2nd overall in MXGP: “I felt bad the whole weekend on track. I struggled big time on Saturday and did feel the flow even today. I still need to get used to the 450 power! I had the holeshot in the first but made a tip off and then tried to come back. I didn’t have the best start in the second and was pushed a bit wide. I was trying to pass for 2nd but it was a bit sketchy. We know what to work on. I’m happy to leave this GP healthy and looking forward to the rest.”

Jeffrey Herlings, 4th and 4th for 5th overall in MXGP: “The win on Saturday was good but with two-three laps to go in moto one I messed it up. I was going for the lead but just made that mistake. In the second moto the track was extremely difficult for passing. Almost impossible. 4-4, and today was not the greatest. We’ll try to come back hard in Finland. We’re 6th now and I’m aiming for 3rd place. I think it’s still realistic and possible.”

Simon Laengenfelder, 1st and 1st for 1st overall in MX2: "What can I say? It went perfect. A great weekend, especially that first moto coming back from 6th to 1st and then backing it up with the second moto. I made the holeshot and made my life easy. Now we have a break and then we can begin the last push."

Sacha Coenen, 2nd and 6th for 3rd overall: “Definitely not the easiest weekend, so finishing with a podium is nice. I got hit by a rock [to the face] in the second moto and was in a lot of pain, so I just put my head down. We finished P3 overall…it’s better than nothing!”

Andrea Adamo, 10th and 4th for 8th overall in MX2: “In the first moto I put myself in the best position but the track was freshly watered and I had a stupid crash, and then a small issue with the goggles on the third lap. We cannot make these mistakes and need to learn and avoid a repeat. I had some good speed in the second moto and charged up to P4. I’m happy about that. We cannot change the result now and we’ll move forward. We’ll fight as hard as we can every GP.”

Results MXGP Great Britain 2025

1. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 3-1

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-3

3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 1-5

4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 5-2

5. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 4-4

Standings MXGP 2025 after 12 of 20 rounds

1. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 584 points

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 552

3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 411

4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 383

5. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 347

6. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 325

Results MX2 Great Britain 2025

1. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-1

2. Liam Everts (BEL) Husqvarna, 6-2

3. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-6

4. Guillem Farres (ESP), Triumph, 5-5

5. Oriol Oliver (ESP), KTM, 3-10

8. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 10-4

10. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 7-8

Standings MX2 2025 after 12 of 20 rounds

1. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 575 points

2. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 523

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 505

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 464

5. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 433