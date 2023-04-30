LEARNING PROCESS AS A SUPERCROSS ROOKIE’S FIRST RACE

“The race had a lot of ups and downs, that’s for sure, but that’s part of learning and this is my first year doing this. We’re learning a lot and I’m glad I’m getting time to see time on the pro tracks,” said Hawkins. “I went down in the heat. I came together with another rider. It happens. It’s racing. So, I had to go through the LCQ, and I ended up coming out with a win, and it was cool to be able to put my FC250 up on the podium and talk about it. In the main event, I was on my way to a good start, and unfortunately, I got pushed out wide and into a Tuf-Blox. I had to come from dead last to 12th. There were some good moments to take away from this race, and let’s get back to work.
450 SX
Next Event (Round 16): May 6, 2023 – Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.
2. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki)
3. Jordon Smith (Yamaha)
…
12. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
2. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
250 SX Rider Point Standings
1. Hunter Lawrence – 224 points
2. Haiden Deegan – 168 points
3. Max Anstie – 166 points
…
13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 73 points
1. Eli Tomac – 338 points
2. Chase Sexton – 320 points
3. Cooper Webb – 304 points
…
11. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 150 points
28. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points