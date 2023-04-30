LEARNING PROCESS AS A SUPERCROSS ROOKIE’S FIRST RACE

Talon Hawkins - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team - Nashville

Throw in everything from soft and wet conditions in the morning, to hard to dry in the afternoon of the unusual day race, and Nashville provided plenty of opportunities for an exceptional educational experience for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team rookie, Talon Hawkins.

 

250 SX
After a tough go in the heat race, where Talon made contact with another rider, he returned to score a win in the LCQ aboard his FC250. In the main event, he had to work from the rear after getting pushed wide in the first turn, and he improved from 22nd to 12th at the finish.

“The race had a lot of ups and downs, that’s for sure, but that’s part of learning and this is my first year doing this. We’re learning a lot and I’m glad I’m getting time to see time on the pro tracks,” said Hawkins“I went down in the heat. I came together with another rider. It happens. It’s racing. So, I had to go through the LCQ, and I ended up coming out with a win, and it was cool to be able to put my FC250 up on the podium and talk about it. In the main event, I was on my way to a good start, and unfortunately, I got pushed out wide and into a Tuf-Blox. I had to come from dead last to 12th. There were some good moments to take away from this race, and let’s get back to work.

450 SX
Christian Craig and Malcolm Stewart are both still sidelined and are continuing their recovery and/or preparation for future events to come in ’23.

Next Event (Round 16): May 6, 2023 – Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.
Round 15 Results: Nashville
250 SX East Results
1. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
2. Jo Shimoda (Kawasaki)
3. Jordon Smith (Yamaha)

12. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
450 SX Results
1. Chase Sexton (Honda)
2. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)

250 SX Rider Point Standings
1. Hunter Lawrence – 224 points
2. Haiden Deegan – 168 points
3. Max Anstie – 166 points

13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 73 points

450 SX Rider Point Standings
1. Eli Tomac – 338 points
2. Chase Sexton – 320 points
3. Cooper Webb – 304 points

11. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 150 points
28. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 15 points
