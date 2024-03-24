Live to fight another day in Seattle at The Dome at America’s Center

In what was the sixth race of the western regional series, Hampshire rode his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition to P6 in qualifying and built momentum from there. He improved to second in his Heat and then repeated that result in the Main Event despite a difficult start, continuing to challenge for the title in its middle stages and only sitting eight points outside of the red plate.
“I was second in the Heat race and then I settled down for the Main Event, but I’m not sure what happened off the start – I must have spun or something and those first couple of laps were hectic,” recalled Hampshire. “I made some good passes, but this track was brutal tonight, and we’re happy to be on the podium in the end. We said we wanted to be solid tonight and that’s all we had, so we will take second and look forward to St. Louis.”
Next Event (Round 12): March 30, 2024 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri
450SX – Seattle Results
1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
2. Chase Sexton (KTM)
3. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
4. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)
9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)
11. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
450SX Rider Point Standings after Round 11
1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 230 points
2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) – 214 points
3. Chase Sexton (KTM) – 207 points
6. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) – 162 points
9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS) – 122 points
11. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 115 points
250SX West – Seattle Results
1. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)
2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
3. Jo Shimoda (Honda)
7. Julien Beaumer (KTM)
13. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)
250SX West Rider Point Standings
1. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) – 131 points
2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 123 points
3. Jordon Smith (Yamaha) – 110 points
7. Julien Beaumer (KTM) – 78 points
14. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS) – 51 points