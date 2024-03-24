Live to fight another day in Seattle at The Dome at America’s Center

In what was the sixth race of the western regional series, Hampshire rode his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition to P6 in qualifying and built momentum from there. He improved to second in his Heat and then repeated that result in the Main Event despite a difficult start, continuing to challenge for the title in its middle stages and only sitting eight points outside of the red plate.



“I was second in the Heat race and then I settled down for the Main Event, but I’m not sure what happened off the start – I must have spun or something and those first couple of laps were hectic,” recalled Hampshire. “I made some good passes, but this track was brutal tonight, and we’re happy to be on the podium in the end. We said we wanted to be solid tonight and that’s all we had, so we will take second and look forward to St. Louis.” “I was second in the Heat race and then I settled down for the Main Event, but I’m not sure what happened off the start – I must have spun or something and those first couple of laps were hectic,”“I made some good passes, but this track was brutal tonight, and we’re happy to be on the podium in the end. We said we wanted to be solid tonight and that’s all we had, so we will take second and look forward to St. Louis.”

Tonight was also a promising one for Malcolm Stewart at Lumen Field in the 450SX category, taking an encouraging fourth-place result in Heat 2 equipped with his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition. After featuring inside the top 10 early on, Stewart eventually claimed 11th position and is determined to keep gaining form in the final stages of the season.

Stewart commented. “I was P4 in the Heat, which was okay, and then in the Main Event we were running okay again to begin with, but I got a little tight and the track started going away. When you start riding the track like that you start making a lot of mistakes, so we ended up 11th and that’s not the result we were looking for, but we’ll live to fight another day.” “Seattle was definitely muddy in practice, but the track actually turned out okay for the night show,”“I was P4 in the Heat, which was okay, and then in the Main Event we were running okay again to begin with, but I got a little tight and the track started going away. When you start riding the track like that you start making a lot of mistakes, so we ended up 11th and that’s not the result we were looking for, but we’ll live to fight another day.”

Next Event (Round 12): March 30, 2024 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

450SX – Seattle Results

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Chase Sexton (KTM)

3. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

4. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

11. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Rider Point Standings after Round 11

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) – 230 points

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) – 214 points

3. Chase Sexton (KTM) – 207 points

6. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) – 162 points

9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS) – 122 points

11. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 115 points

250SX West – Seattle Results

1. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Jo Shimoda (Honda)

7. Julien Beaumer (KTM)

13. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)

250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) – 131 points

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 123 points

3. Jordon Smith (Yamaha) – 110 points

7. Julien Beaumer (KTM) – 78 points

14. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS) – 51 points