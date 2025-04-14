Locatelli wins his first WorldSBK race with the new Pirelli supersoft tyre

· Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) took his first career win in WorldSBK, winning Race2 of the Pirelli Dutch round at Assen. The Yamaha rider raced with the same combination of tyres as in Race1, medium SC1 in front and development supersoft in E1026 specification in rear, a combination also chosen by the other two riders on the podium, Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), second, and Remy Gardner (Yamaha), third, as well as being the most popular combination among the riders. Only 5 of them preferred the hard SC2 for the front, while the two BMW riders Toprak Razgatlioğlu and Michael Van der Mark opted for the soft SC0 rear tyre. · Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW) won the Superpole Race with the rain combination development in E0158 specification front and standard SCR1 rear. This choice was the favourite among the riders at the start, which took place in wet track conditions and an asphalt temperature of 14°C. Only 3 riders (Yari Montella on Ducati, Garrett Gerloff on Kawasaki and Xavi Vierge on Honda) preferred the standard SCR1 for the front, while two (Dominic Aegerter and Bahattin Sofuoglu, both on Yamaha) bet on intermediates for both axles. · With the sun shining steadily once again on the circuit and track temperatures of around 28°C, the tyre choice at the start of WorldSSP Race2 was unanimous in favour of the combination of medium SC1 front and soft SC0 rear. With this, Can Oncu (Yamaha) returned to victory ahead of teammate Stefano Manzi and Race1 winner Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta). Development solutions take centre stage in both races today



“The rain that fell during the night and most of the morning radically changed the track conditions compared to yesterday. In the warm-up, the riders had the opportunity to try the wet tyres before the Superpole Race. With the track’s temperature at around 13ºC, many have placed their trust in the development front in E0158 specification, the preferred option also in the race, including the winner Razgatlıoğlu. This new solution immediately showed greater stability, thanks to a larger footprint, and consistent performance. Conditions changed ahead of Race2, held on a dry track and with the riders returning to slicks, with a clear preference for the E0126 development supersoft rear. This tyre accompanied Andrea Locatelli to his first success in the category, a result that, together with Remy Gardner’s third place, also rewards the excellent work done by Yamaha over the weekend, but above all supported the extraordinary comeback of Nicolò Bulega, who started from tenth position and led until two laps from the end. The performance offered by this solution confirms the quality of the development work carried out, with particular attention given to the consistency of performance over the race distance. The Northern Talent Cup youngsters also made their debut over the weekend, having put on two good races and representing an important championship for us as part of the Road to MotoGP project dedicated to the growth of emerging talent.“