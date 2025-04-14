Locatelli wins his first WorldSBK race with the new Pirelli supersoft tyre

|The Italian won Race2 at Assen with the new E0126 development rear, Razgatlioğlu won the Superpole Race with the E0158 wet front, and Oncu returns to WorldSSP victory
· Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) took his first career win in WorldSBK, winning Race2 of the Pirelli Dutch round at Assen. The Yamaha rider raced with the same combination of tyres as in Race1, medium SC1 in front and development supersoft in E1026 specification in rear, a combination also chosen by the other two riders on the podium, Alvaro Bautista (Ducati), second, and Remy Gardner (Yamaha), third, as well as being the most popular combination among the riders. Only 5 of them preferred the hard SC2 for the front, while the two BMW riders Toprak Razgatlioğlu and Michael Van der Mark opted for the soft SC0 rear tyre.
· Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW) won the Superpole Race with the rain combination development in E0158 specification front and standard SCR1 rear. This choice was the favourite among the riders at the start, which took place in wet track conditions and an asphalt temperature of 14°C. Only 3 riders (Yari Montella on Ducati, Garrett Gerloff on Kawasaki and Xavi Vierge on Honda) preferred the standard SCR1 for the front, while two (Dominic Aegerter and Bahattin Sofuoglu, both on Yamaha) bet on intermediates for both axles.
· With the sun shining steadily once again on the circuit and track temperatures of around 28°C, the tyre choice at the start of WorldSSP Race2 was unanimous in favour of the combination of medium SC1 front and soft SC0 rear. With this, Can Oncu (Yamaha) returned to victory ahead of teammate Stefano Manzi and Race1 winner Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta).
Development solutions take centre stage in both races today