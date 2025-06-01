Lotte van Drunen Maintains WMX Series Lead After Round Three in Germany

De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team’s Lotte van Drunen continues to lead the 2025 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship after finishing as runner-up in Teutschenthal, Germany. Competing at the third round of the series, van Drunen placed third in Race One before winning Race Two. The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team was also in action in Germany for its eighth round of the year, with Mano Faure picking up his fourth overall victory of the season, and Dani Heitink placing fifth.

The trip to Germany was largely successful for van Drunen. With a full gate of 40 WMX riders in attendance, posting a fast time in qualifying was essential to secure a favourable gate pick for both championship races. With the Dutch sensation ending the session in second, she headed to the line focused on starting up front.

In Race One, van Drunen took full advantage of her qualifying position and rounded the first corner in fifth. By turn two, van Drunen was into second and she set her sights on early leader Kiara Fontanesi. As the race neared its conclusion, van Drunen was pushed back to third where she remained until the finish.

The defending WMX World Champion was simply flawless in Race Two. After taking the holeshot, she led every lap to pick up her third race win of the season to secure second overall. With a 100% podium record so far this season, van Drunen continues to lead the series and leaves Germany with a six-point margin at the top of the championship standings.

Faure was in excellent form at the eighth round of the EMX125 Championship. In Race One, he took a commanding holeshot, then led the way until he fell on lap five. The young Frenchman remounted quickly but lost the lead, although he’d maintain his strong pace to the finish to secure second.

The 15-year-old carried his Race One form into Race Two. After starting third, he was soon into the lead and raced away from the chasing pack. Following a faultless ride around the technical Teutschenthal circuit, Faure won the race for his fourth overall victory of the season. The win moves Faure up to second in the championship with four rounds remaining.

Heitink’s early-season consistency returned in Germany. The Dutchman finished fifth in Race One and sixth in Race Two for fifth overall. He remains eighth in the series standings, just one point from seventh.

The WMX Championship will now take a short break ahead of round four, which will be van Drunen’s home race in the Netherlands, on August 23-24. Meanwhile, the EMX125 series continues next weekend in Latvia for the ninth round of the 2025 campaign.