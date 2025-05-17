Mahias Masters Most Conditions for Pole Position

Lucas Mahias continued the Yamaha R9’s strong Superpole securing pole position on a challenging opening day to Round 5 of the Supersport World Championship at Autodrom Most.

With unpredictable weather conditions throughout the day, both Free Practice 1 and Superpole told a similar story with a wet track at the start, rapidly drying through the session.

Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing’s Can Öncü was fastest in the morning session with Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) second, but it was the Frenchman who stormed to pole position having timed it right with his switch to slick tyres. The 2017 Supersport World Champion was 0.590 seconds quicker than Öncü in second to take his first pole position since 2019.

Championship leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate) narrowly missed out on a front row start by 0.033 seconds and will line up fourth for the opening race of the weekend on Saturday afternoon.

Rookie Aldi Satya Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) will set off 11th after a strong Friday saw him atop of the timesheets at various points in both sessions, particularly in the sketchy conditions.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s (GMT94 Yamaha) tough 2025 continued as he qualified 24th, while Pata Yamaha Ten Kate rookie Yuki Okamoto failed to set a time within the 105% limit in the challenging conditions.

Race 1 gets underway at 12:35 local time.

FULL FREE PRACTICE RESULTS

FULL SUPERPOLE RESULTS

Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) – 1’38.143 – Pole Position

“I was not too confident in the wet this morning, I waited until the last minute to go out on the slick and these are not my favourite conditions, but I have a lot of experience now and I know a little bit the limit on the bike in these situations. In the first part of the session I was working with my feeling in the wet, and then in the last minutes when exiting on the slicks and we were able to set a good lap time! I am happy for this, pole position is a good result and I have just been told it is my first in six years so hopefully we can turn it into a good result tomorrow.”