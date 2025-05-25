Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team take second place in the Silverstone Sprint

Marc Márquez, aboard his Desmosedici GP machine, claimed second place in the ten-lap Silverstone Sprint. Francesco Bagnaia finished sixth at the chequered flag in the seventh Saturday race of the season.

Márquez enjoyed a good start from row two and took the lead already during the opening lap. After running wide in the following lap, Marc stayed in the battle for the win until the final stages, finishing second. Bagnaia, who was running third in the central part of the encounter, suffered some grip issues in the final laps and ultimately ended up sixth.

The riders of the Ducati Lenovo Team will be back in action tomorrow morning at 9:40 local time (GMT +1) for the warmup, which will be followed by the 20-lap race of the Grand Prix of the United Kingdom – getting underway at 13:00.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd

“With this second place, we saved our Saturday. So far this year, this has been the weekend where I’ve had the hardest time. Alex seems to have the better rhythm, and I think it’ll continue to be this way tomorrow, too. When I was in his slipstream, I kept losing the front and at one point, due to a burst of wind, I almost crashed; as I knew I had a three-second advantage on third place, I chose to secure the nine points. Unfortunately, with this wind you never know what can happen, as it changes every lap, and it looks like tomorrow it will be even stronger, so we’ll need to be very careful.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6th

“Today I got a good start and tried to stay with the leading duo, but after four laps there was a clear drop in rear-end grip, and from then on, I was unable to be competitive. As I couldn’t be effective under braking, I had to use the rear more to make the bike turn, and that led to excessive tyre wear. We’re working on finding the right direction to bridge the gap, while also trying to improve my riding style and get back to the tyre management level I had in previous years.”