Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team win the Thai sprint race

Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team have won the opening sprint race of the 2025 season at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand. Francesco Bagnaia crossed the line in third position at the end of the 13-lap encounter.

Márquez had an excellent start to the race from pole position as he pulled away on his opponents in the early stages and then managed his lead up to the chequered flag. Bagnaia, following the incredible front-row start secured after having to go through Q1, maintained his position ad the start to eventually consolidate his position as the race progressed.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back in action tomorrow morning at 10:40 local time (GMT +7) for the warmup session, which will be followed by the 26-lap, Thai Grand Prix race scheduled to get underway at 15:00.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“It was the perfect Saturday, and the best way to start this new journey with the Ducati Lenovo Team. Both pole position and sprint race win are important and I’m happy, but I know that tomorrow’s race is what counts the most. We’ll try to be consistent: Pecco is very strong as so is Alex, who showed his speed both in testing and in the weekend so far.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“It was a positive race, especially in light of how things went during testing and after what happened yesterday. Clearly, we can be only 60 to 70% satisfied, as we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to make a full evaluation of the weekend. We still need to make some steps forward ahead of the race as I struggled a bit today, especially with regards to the front-end. Tomorrow’s race is going to be a long one and there isn’t a harder option available than the one I used today; the tyre choice will be crucial, but I saw some interesting things today on the track and we’ll work based on this and the data we gathered.”