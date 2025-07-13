MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI CRASH OUT AT SACHSENRING

After a positive Saturday, the Sachsenring Circuit Sunday proved to be a bitter one for Aprilia Racing. Marco Bezzecchi, who had a great start, crashed out during the twentieth lap on turn 1 while in a solid second place. Fortunately, the crash had no physical consequences for the Italian rider, but it stopped any chance of taking home another podium which would have been the cherry on top of a positive weekend. Lorenzo Savadori’s race, on the other hand, was marred by two crashes. The Italian rider fell on the second lap but was able to rejoin the race. Subsequently, a second crash on turn 1 forced him to retire from the race. Savadori also received a double long-lap penalty for crashing during the yellow-flag.

Unfortunately, I braked a bit too softly on turn 1 and didn’t oversteer the bike. There is a slight downhill in the middle of that turn and if you don’t go into it a bit off the rear, it pushes the front a little. And that’s exactly what happened to me. It’s a pity, because I was fast. To be honest, I didn’t expect to be so competitive on this track, but everything was going really well. Now, with the crash fresh in my mind, things seem pretty dark, but we need to take all the positive aspects into account. We are growing and doing a great job and I’m happy with our growth, both as a rider and with the bike and the entire team which is working on it. We were ahead and that’s important. This is certainly a blow, but we are strong.

It was a rather difficult weekend because the track was basically new to me and the constant weather changes certainly didn’t help. Unfortunately, I made a small mistake in the race and I crashed. I’m sorry and I apologize to the entire team and to Aprilia. In spite of everything, we are still satisfied and remain positive, because we tested some interesting upgrades and the bike is getting better and better.