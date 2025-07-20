Marco Bezzecchi with just a few minutes from the end crashes at Brno

The sprint race at the Brno Circuit returned positive feedback for Aprilia Racing. Marco Bezzecchi had a Q2 of ups and downs when, just a few minutes from the end, he crashed with no consequences on turn 1. The Italian rider was still able to clinch the fourth spot on the starting grid. In the sprint race, Bezzecchi had contact with Quartararo on the second lap, breaking his left wing, damaging the left fork wing, and dropping back to seventh place. At that point, the Italian rider began a decisive comeback ride which took him to a fourth-place finish, missing the podium by a hair. It was also a positive Saturday for Jorge Martín, who took the twelfth place in Q2. In the sprint race, the Spanish rider had an exceptional start, making up a number of positions and settling into seventh by the end of the first lap. Martín finished the sprint race eleventh, which is an encouraging result considering the down time of over three months due to the injury he suffered in Qatar. Also worth a mention is the performance by Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s Raúl Fernández, who went through to Q2 thanks to his time in Q1, earning the sixth spot on the grid – his best qualifying result of the season so far. The Spanish rider then finished the sprint race sixth, which is also his best sprint result this season.