Maxime Renaux Cleared after Swiss Grand Prix Fall

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has sustained no fractures following a heavy fall in the closing stages of MXGP Race 2 at the MXGP of Switzerland, round six of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Renaux showed impressive speed throughout the weekend, particularly in Race 1 where he executed a remarkable charge from outside the top-10 to secure fifth position. With three laps remaining in Race 2, however, while battling for second place and a potential podium finish, the Frenchman went over the handlebars on a small tabletop and did not finish.

Following thorough examination at the onsite medical facility, FIM doctors confirmed Renaux sustained acute contusion to the gluteal region and left hip joint. Comprehensive diagnostic assessment has ruled out fractures or structural damage at this time.

Maxime Renaux

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider

“I’m lucky to escape this big crash with no major injury. It’s not an easy period for me right now, and we need to monitor my recovery over the next few days to make a plan for the upcoming races. Hopefully these two weeks will bring good healing and I’ll be able to line up in Portugal. But I’ll take my time and not rush the process, as my body needs rest now.”