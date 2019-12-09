METZELER CRUISETEC TIRES CHOSEN AS OEM ON THE NEW INDIAN CHALLENGER

Munich (Germany), 9 December 2019 –The collaboration between METZELER and Indian ® Motorcycle has been strengthened with the German tyre brand chosen as a development partner and supplier for the latest and most powerful bagger of the U.S. motorcycle manufacturer. The METZELER CRUISETEC™ tyres were selected, after a long process of joint development between the Research & Development and Testing departments of the two brands, resulting in exclusive original equipment designation for the new 2020 Indian Challenger.

CRUISETEC™ tyres, installed with the 130 / 60B19 66H front and 180 / 60R16 80H rear sizes, are equipping all versions of the new Indian Challenger, including the Dark Horse and Limited models.

METZELER has been involved with Indian ® Motorcycle since the start of the project, actively participating in the development of the motorcycle by offering its contribution to refining and improving the riding experience.

All this has been possible thanks to the collaborative work between the technicians of METZELER and those of Indian ® Motorcycle, who have succeeded in establishing a perfect harmony between the CRUISETEC™ tyres and the new Challenger, ultimately creating an inseparable combination. The new Challenger was developed to fit and perform at its best with CRUISETEC™ tyres.

The Indian Challenger dramatically redefines American baggers and represents the highest expression of Indian ® Motorcycle technology with its die-cast aluminum frame, radially-mounted Brembo 4-piston caliper brakes, a chassis equipped with inverted front suspension, and mono shock suspension with hydraulic preload. A refined electronics package offers three riding modes and assistance systems with a 6-axis inertial platform and the most powerful engine ever produced by the U.S. company. The all-new liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin PowerPlus engine is 108 cubic-inches (or 1769cc) and produces122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque.

Taming such power can be challenging, but the Indian Challenger found an excellent ally in METZELER CRUISETEC™ tyres. CRUISETEC™ was developed to take advantage of the full performance potential of power cruisers, custom, and tourers thanks to the high level of grip, even in wet conditions. As a result, CRUISETEC™ tires give the bike revolutionary handling in its segment, constant performance for the entire tyre life, and structural characteristics that provide a comfortable, stable ride. Like the Indian Challenger in its segment, CRUISETEC™ also presents revolutionary solutions in the tire sector in terms of tread design, compounds, profiles, and carcass.