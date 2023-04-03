METZELER leads the FIM Enduro GP World Championship in all classes

In Italy Brad Freeman dominated the E3 and Enduro GP while Josep Garcia and Andrea Verona lead respectively in E1 and E2. Jed Etchells (Junior), Kevin Cristino (Youth), and Jane Daniels (Women) complete the Metzeler’s success

Arma di Taggia (Italy), 3 April 2023 – The FIM EnduroGP World Championship 2023 officially kicked off with the Italian GP which took place last weekend in Arma di Taggia (IM) with a race masterfully organized by the historic Motoclub Sanremo. The Italian GP weekend kicked off on Friday with the exciting opening parade that from the paddock of Arma di Taggia led riders, spectators and insiders to the Casino of Sanremo where the opening ceremony of the Italian GP took place, followed by the long-awaited Super Test that officially kicked off the race weekend and the 2023 EnduroGP season.

The Liguria-based race was characterised by a mild climate and a highly technical and treacherous race path of over 40 km, which both for the spectacularity of the places and for the historical tradition of enduro in these areas attracted to the Ligurian town a huge audience of fans who poured in along all the special tests to support the best riders in the world of international enduro, during the entire race weekend. The race path of the 2023 Italian GP opened on both days with a 2 km Cross Test on the beach of Arma di Taggia a few kilometres from the Paddock, followed by a 7 km long Enduro Test with hard terrain and full of natural obstacles inside a woods area and an Extreme Test at the end of the lap as spectacular as insidious for its climbs and descents characterised by hard and dusty terrain interspersed with stones for a total of 2.4 km.

In the Enduro GP class Metzeler dominated thanks to the double win of Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro). Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Gas Factory Racing) took second place while Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro) completed the podium.

Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is the leader of the Enduro 1 class: the Spanish rider’s score is a second place in Day One and an excellent victory on Sunday. Third place overall for Italian rider Thomas Oldrati (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team).

In the Enduro 2 class two Metzeler riders battled it out for the top spot throughout the entire race weekend. Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Gas Factory Racing) managed to take two victories battling it out with Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro) who had to settle for two second places instead.

The absolute ruler of the Enduro 3 class was Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro), who finished twice in first place at Arma di Taggia and is the provisional leader of the standings. As in the past edition Mikael Persson (Husqvarna Factory Racing) is his main antagonist and collected two well-deserved second places.

In the Junior class, the METZELER MCE 6 DAYS EXTREME-equipped rider Jed Etchells (JET Fantic Racing) is currently the provisional leader thanks to a first and a second place in the two days of competition at the Italian GP. An excellent performance also for Metzeler-supported KTM rider Max Ahlin; the Swedish rider’s final score is a second and a third place.

In the Youth class Kevin Cristino (Fantic Racing) got off on the right foot, the vice world champion collected two important victories at the Italian GP, which earned him the first position with full points.

Another Fantic rider, Jane Daniels (JET Fantic Racing), scored a splendid one-two at Arma di Taggia and at the end of the Ligurian weekend raised the class leader’s table to the sky. The reigning champion of the Women’s class demonstrated at the Italian GP her excellent form.

The FIM EnduroGP World Championship will now take a one-month break before moving to Laìn, Spain, where the second round of the 2023 season will be held on 6-7 May.

Final results (Metzeler’s riders in bold):

Classification EnduroGP

FREEMAN Brad p.40

VERONA Andrea p.34

HOLCOMBE Steve p.30

GARCIA Josep p.23

Classification Enduro 1

GARCIA Josep p.37

PICHON Zachary p.33

OLDRATI Thomas p.30

Classification Enduro 2

VERONA Andrea p.40

HOLCOMBE Steve p.34

MCDONALD Hammish p.30

Classification Enduro 3

FREEMAN Brad p.40

PERSSON Mikael p.34

CAVALLO Matteo p.28

Classification Junior

ETCHELLS Jed p.37

FARGIER Luca p.35

AHLIN Max p.32

Classification Youth

CRISTINO Kevin p.40

GIRAUDON Thibault p.34

JOYON Leo p.30

Classification Women

DANIEL Jane p.40

GARDINER Jessica p.32

BADIA Mireia p.30