Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Teams Ready to Attack at MXGP Season Opener in Argentina

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship kicks off this weekend at a brand-new venue in Cordoba, Argentina. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are ready to make their mark on unfamiliar soil and establish early momentum in their title campaigns.

Former MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux arrives in peak condition following a strong winter period. Free from the foot complications that hampered his 2024 preparations, the Frenchman has dialled in his factory YZ450FM to perfection and enters the MXGP season opener with championship-calibre composure and raw speed to match.

Set to start his second season with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, Calvin Vlaanderen approached his winter period with tactical adjustments, choosing Spain as his training base rather than the usual winter base of Sardinia. The highly experienced South African enters Argentina ready to secure valuable championship points as he works toward his long-term goals of podiums and race victories.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jago Geerts rejoins the MXGP battle after injuries curtailed his 2024 season. The Belgian star returns completely healed and with more experience on the YZ450FM. This year, he is targeting consistency as he rebuilds his confidence in the premier class. With refined bike settings and improved comfort on the 450cc, the 24-year-old Belgian “rookie” has set a top-five championship finish as his season objective.

In MX2, Thibault Benistant enters the opener following a productive winter working with new trainer Yves Demaria in France. The Frenchman aims to ride without pressure and commence his season with strong starts and a podium finish as he hopes to build momentum for his 2025 title campaign.

Meanwhile, Rick Elzinga has implemented significant pre-season program changes, including bringing on new coach Alessio Chiodi to enhance his performance on hardpack surfaces. The 23-year-old talent enters the championship with a title-focused mindset, determined to maximize points at every round.

Last but not least, the team’s young gun Karlis Reisulis makes his Argentinian debut looking to build on an impressive 2024 MX2 campaign. The 18-year-old Latvian aims for consistent top-five results and podium finishes as he continues his growth and development as a Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider.

The brand-new man-made Cordoba track is set for an additional challenge, with storms forecast throughout the weekend. Far from concerned, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory teams are embracing these conditions with confidence. Having tackled various weather scenarios during off-season testing, the riders are well-prepared for whatever Mother Nature brings to the opening round in Argentina.

The first opportunity for the riders to hit the track will be on Saturday (1st March), starting with MX2 Free Practice at 10:45 followed by MXGP Free Practice at 11:15. Gates will drop for the points-paying Qualifying Races at 15:25 (MX2) and 16:10 (MXGP). All timings are local (GMT – 3).

Maxime Renaux

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP #959

“I’m feeling great going into Argentina. I am in good shape, fit and healthy. I had a good winter, so we are ready to kick off the season. I made a lot of progress with changes to the bike this off-season, so I am feeling really confident. In terms of my training, I didn’t change much—the only difference is that I wasn’t struggling with my foot like last year, so I could train harder. This weekend, I want to stay calm. Everyone starts the year excited, and it’s easy to get overexcited. I just want to start steady and let the race come to me. Obviously, I want to be on the top step and start the season with maximum points, but the main priority is to stay calm, let the race come to me, and see how it goes. The main goal this season is to fight for the title, stay healthy, be at all the GP’s, and when we manage this, we are in with a shot at the crown.”

Jago Geerts

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP #93

“I’m feeling really good physically, and all my injuries from last year are fully healed, so I’m feeling strong and look forward to getting the season started. I didn’t ride a lot of races last year, so I’m extra motivated to start again in Argentina. We made quite a few changes to the bike throughout the winter. I have more experience now on the 450, so it’s easier to set up the bike and I’m feeling comfortable. My goal is to finish in the top 5 at the end of the season, and I would also like to get a podium at a race.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP #10

“I’m feeling really excited for the new season. I feel like the winter preparation has gone well and I’m ready to get the ball rolling. I didn’t make any big changes, I just decided to spend most of my time in Spain instead of going to Sardinia. No specific reasons—just wanted different tracks. I’m expecting to be fighting for top 5. That is my goal, and to start the season with a top 5 overall will be good. My long-term goal is to fight for podiums and wins. I’m realistic and I know that it’s not going to be easy, but I will give my all to be fighting at the front and putting myself in positions to be on the podium.”

Rick Elzinga

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 #4

“I’m feeling great. Obviously, I did not have the preparation I hoped for, but I am excited to return to racing again! I have made many changes in my program, especially on the setup and my approach to riding, so it took a while to get used to that, and it is a work in progress. I started working with Alessio Chiodi, which I enjoy a lot, to give myself a little extra on the hardpack tracks. It’s hard to guess where everyone will be after their winter, also with the change in rules regarding sound. It’s exciting to see where I stand in Argentina. The goal is to win the title. How far I get, I don’t know, but I put that on my mind to keep myself in check, motivated, and to get every point possible on track.”

Thibault Benistant

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 #9

“I’m feeling good going into Argentina and to start the new season. I had a good winter spending a lot of time in France with my new trainer Yves Demaria. I’m really happy and enjoying every training session I do. The goal for Argentina is to get good starts and ride as free as I can. To be on the podium at round one would be a good start to the season.”

Karlis Reisulis

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 #47

“I’m really excited to start the season, especially with the first round in another new place I haven’t been to. We made some chassis changes as well as some engine changes due to the new noise regulation. The rest stayed the same. I’m expecting to have a good time and to do my best in these new conditions. My main goal this season is to get on the podium, if not once, then more times, and just do better than last year.”