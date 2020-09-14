More points than NFL scores at MotoAmerica Superbike New Jersey Motorsports Park

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 13, 2020 – Kyle Wyman and the OneCure/KWR Ducati Team rebounded from a difficult round five to take a solid points haul in both races as MotoAmerica Superbike hit New Jersey Motorsports Park for round six of the 2020 championship.



Wyman used a new factory-spec motor and swingarm in his Ducati Panigale V4 R direct from Ducati Corse in Italy to power to fourth place in race one, breaking the challenge of round two winner, Suzuki’s Bobby Fong, and showing the Arizona man was back and fighting in the top five of America’s best superbike racers.



Race two didn’t quite go to plan, as Wyman admits he missed the optimal set-up for the Panigale V4 R, coming home an unchallenged sixth behind double race winner, Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier.



Regardless, it was a solid return to form for the OneCure/KWR Ducati Team as they regroup for the seventh round in less than a weeks’ time at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.



2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Standing – Top 5

P1 – C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 275

P2 – J. Gagne (Yamaha) 191

P3 – M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 185

P4 – B. Fong (Suzuki) 138

P5 – T. Elias (Suzuki) 116

P6 – K. Wyman (OneCure/KWR Ducati Team) 112



Kyle Wyman (OneCure/KWR Ducati Team – Ducati #33)

“We missed the mark a little with the set-up and went backwards today,” Wyman said following his sixth-place finish in race two. “We were struggling to get the bike to roll through the corners, and I didn’t have the pace of yesterday. Overall the bike was good, but we need to improve it. Race one on Saturday was great, but we want to be on the podium. We’re making changes and trying to get closer to the top three, but we’ve got a bit of a theme going where we seem to go great on Saturday but take a step backwards on Sunday. We need to find out what’s going on there.” Wyman continued to say, “Coming off a couple of rough weekends, we’re in a hurry to get up to speed. We’re taking some aggressive steps to find something big in terms of set-up, and sometimes you go the wrong way. Little changes can work out to be big changes, and not always in the direction you want. However, we had no tip-overs this weekend, the bike’s running great, and the engine and electronics package we have I feel is one of the best out there.”