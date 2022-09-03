MotoGP 2022 Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – Qualification

KTM RC16s will fill slots on the fourth and fifth rows of the start grid after a humid, cloudy and damp day of qualification at Misano for the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini. Furthest forward was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira as the Portuguese took 10th place. Teammate Brad Binder was limited by the climate and was 15th.

Oliveira manages 10th for his third top ten qualifying slot of the season

Tech3 KTM Factory Racing in 24th and 25th places

Deniz Öncü takes his Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC4 to a second Moto3™ Pole Position of the season as the manufacturer locks out the front row

Augusto Fernandez half a second from Pole in Moto2™

The tight curves and fast kinks of the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli provided the stage for the fourteenth round of MotoGP in 2022 and the penultimate racing date in Europe before the series begins a continental swing. Warm but cloudy skies on the Rimini coastline threatened to deliver rainfall and the runs through Q1 and Q2 for all three classes took place in mixed conditions.

Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira both stalked the MotoGP top ten during Free Practice and the Portuguese was less than two hundredths of a second away from direct Q2 entry after the crucial FP3 session on Saturday morning. A cancelled lap for Jorge Martin however pushed Oliveira into 10th and ensured his berth. He then had to judge the wet track after a short spell of fine rain and briefly held Pole Position. The track continued to dry and Oliveira could not improve his lap-time sufficiently enough with a medium front tire to break into the top nine, even if the gap was just seven tenths of a second from the first row of the grid.

Binder had to negotiate Q1 and was undone by a shower in the last five minutes of the session that prevented the South African attempting a flyer. He settled in 15th. Tech3 KTM Factory Racing rookie duo Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez were more victims of the weather in Q1. They were 24th and 25th.

MotoGP begins at 14.00 on Sunday with a 27-lap distance. Moto3 at 11.00 and Moto2 at 12.20 CET will set up the stage for the premier class spectacle.

Miguel Oliveira: “I’m satisfied with qualifying but we had the potential to go faster. It was a strange session with the rain and then trying to understand the conditions to go quicker. I stayed out all session and improved lap-by-lap but not quite enough increase the position. We have to be happy opening the fourth row and I think we have good potential for the race. We need to analyze what we can do with tire choice and also find more speed in sector three for our race pace. Let’s see.”

Brad Binder: “A bit tricky today. A chaotic FP3. We tried stuff and had a little issue and then I ran into three yellow flags in a row when trying to make a fast lap! It meant we didn’t get anything for FP3. FP4 was better but qualifying was ruined by the rain. I’m really keen for tomorrow so we’ll see how we get on.”

Remy Gardner:“Getting our tyres right has been challenging this weekend but in the qualifying session it was better. In the first flying lap, I was pushing hard but then was disturbed and in the second one there was a yellow flag in Turn 3. Then the following lap got cancelled for track limits so I was a bit unlucky today. We have been missing the pace a bit this weekendbut we will see what we can do tomorrow. All I want to do is race, and hopefully have some nice battles. Like always, I’ll give it my 100%.”

Raul Fernandez: “I would like to say sorry to my team because I did not handle the qualifying well. They got me a good bike today and the pace was quite good in the free practices. We will do our best for the race tomorrow, thank you to my crew for their hard work today.”

KTM GP Academy

KTM’s highest ranked rider in Moto3 was Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü as the Turk was the first of four RC4s right at the peak of the grid. Öncü, nursing a shoulder issue, toasted his third career Pole Position by logging a rapid lap before the drizzle started at Misano. He was two hundredths of a second in front of Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Daniel Holgado. The Spaniard was an unbelievable one thousandth of a second faster than Brazilian Diogo Moreira. The rookie’s teammate Ryusei Yamanaka took 4th. Adrian Fernandez was 10th and had Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jaume Masia right behind him in 11th.

Deniz Öncü: “First session of the weekend on a tricky track as it slightly started to rain at the beginning of the qualifying. It was not easy but I was able to do a clean lap and I got the pole in the end, which I was not expecting to be honest, so this is amazing. Twenty-three laps tomorrow will be challenging because of my shoulder injury. We are doing everything we can to release the pain, so I will fight hard for points tomorrow.”

Red Bull KTM Ajo pairing August Fernandez and Pedro Acosta were both pushing for the front row in Moto2. Fernandez, who won the 2019 Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano, classified 9th and 0.5 from 1st. Acosta was 13th and only a tenth away from his teammate.

Results Qualifying MotoGPGran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini’

1. Jack Miller (AUS) Ducati 1:31.899

2. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati +0.115

3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) Ducati +0.149

4. Maverick Viñales (ESP) Aprilia +0.219

5. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +0.015 (grid penalty)

10. Miguel Oliveira (POR) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.876

15. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (Q1) +1.32.600

24. Remy Gardner (AUS) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:44.690

25. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (Q1) 1:46.732

Results Qualifying Moto2 Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini’

1. Celestino Vietti (ITA) 1:35.996

2. Albert Arenas (ESP) +0.101

3. Alonso Lopez (ESP) +0.190

9. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.531

13. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.662

Results Qualifying Moto3 Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini’

1. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 1:42.448

2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.023

3. Diogo Moreira (BRA) KTM +0.024

4. Ryusei Yamanaka (JPN) KTM +0.040

5. Izan Guevara (ESP) GASGAS +0.161

10. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.362

11. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.566 +0.412