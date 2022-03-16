MotoGP riders in Indonesia to seek redemption

After 25 years, Indonesia returns to host the MotoGP World Championship. This weekend the island of Lombok will host the Indonesian GP, the second round of the 2022 season, at the brand new Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, inaugurated last year for the last round of the Superbike Championship and which has already hosted the premier class riders for the final pre-season test.



During the three-day test held last February, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller were able to appreciate the layout of the new Indonesian track, starting to work on the set-up of their Desmosedici GP bikes ahead of the race. Compared to last month, the MotoGP riders will now have to deal with new asphalt in some parts of the track and changing weather conditions, which will be another key factor during the weekend.



After an unfortunate first GP of the season in Qatar, which saw both riders forced to retire from the race, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be looking to redeem themselves in Indonesia.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I’m thrilled to race in Lombok: the place is beautiful, and there are so many fans who can’t wait to see us race. I like the Mandalika track, and I had positive sensations during the test in February. I hope the grip conditions have improved thanks to the new asphalt, but in general, I think it’s a good track for the characteristics of our bike. Compared to the first weekend in Qatar, I’ll try to work more on my riding style starting from the first sessions to find the right feeling with the Desmosedici GP right away. I’m very determined and confident that I can do well this weekend”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I’m happy to be back on track this weekend and finally be able to put the Qatar race behind me. The season definitely didn’t get off to the start we were hoping for, but we were in a good position at Losail, and if we hadn’t had a technical problem, we could have been aiming for a good result. So I hope I can continue in the same direction and take more steps forward to redeem myself on Sunday. I’m ready to face any condition to obtain a good result”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday 18th March at 10:50am local time (03:50am in Italy) for the first free practice session of the Indonesian GP, while the race will take place on Sunday 20 at 3:00pm (8:00am in Italy) over a 27-lap distance.



Circuit Information



Country: Indonesia

Name: Pertamina Mandalika Circuit

Best Lap: –

Circuit Record: –

Top Speed: –

Track Length: 4,3 km

Race Distance: 27 laps (116.1 km)

Corners: 17 (6 left, 11 right)



Rider information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 153 (48 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 14 (4 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Olanda 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Position: 13 (6 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Francia 2018 (Moto2), Gran Bretagna 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 173 (118 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germania 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Olanda 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole Position: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First Pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), America 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 1º (25 points)