Record Entry List for 2022 Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup

Yamaha Motor Europe is delighted to announce a record number of riders have registered to contest the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup in 2022. 395 young riders will race Yamaha’s YZ65, YZ85 and YZ125 motocross bikes in 21 countries across Europe, as they compete for a place at the prestigious YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which will take place this year at the MXGP of Charente Maritime in St Jean d’Angely, France from 19-21 August 2022.

The YZ Cup series has increased in popularity season on season. 2022 promises to be more competitive than ever with the number of entries increasing by 20% compared to 2021 and riders coming from countries as far afield as Australia and Paraguay to take part.

The riders will compete throughout the season in their respective national championships, with points counting towards their standing in the YZ Cup. The top 40 riders from each of the three classes will be invited to race alongside their sporting heroes during the MXGP of Charente Maritime, the final European round of the 2022 FIM MXGP World Championship, at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale.

The top three finishers together with two wildcards from each class at the SuperFinale will earn a place at the Yamaha bLU cRU Masterclass, an exclusive two-day event featuring expert tuition from Yamaha’s factory MXGP and MX2 riders.

At the end of the Masterclass, one YZ125 rider will be awarded a fully supported ride in the European Championship, emulating 2021 winner, 16-year-old Frenchman Adrien Petit, who this year is racing for the JK Racing Yamaha EMX125 Team. In addition, one rider from each of the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will receive support and GYTR parts for their 2023 season, just like last year’s winners, 11-year-old Dane Bertram Thorius and 13-year-old Swiss rider Noe Zumstein.

Registration is now closed for this season, but registration for the 2023 edition of the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup will open on 18 August 2022.

Paolo Pavesio

Marketing & Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Since its inception in 2015 we have seen consistent growth within our bLU cRU program, and this year is no exception. A record number of more than 390 young riders from 27 countries have chosen to race in the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup in 2022, taking advantage of a program that not only nurtures the future stars of tomorrow but also offers them a structured, professional pathway to the very pinnacle of the sport.

Even more satisfying is the fact that we are now attracting more young riders from overseas countries, such as Paraguay and Australia, extending the reach of the bLU cRU program far beyond European borders. Of course, for Yamaha, the YZ Cup series is not just about competition, it’s also about providing a once in a lifetime experience for these youngsters, and memories that will remain with them forever. I wish everyone the best for what promises to be an exciting 2022 season and I look forward to meeting them in France at the 2022 SuperFinale.”

David Luongo

Infront Moto Racing CEO

“The YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup made a new step in popularity last year with the fantastic promotion of the SuperFinale in Mantova. This year will mark a new step in the globalization of this series with riders from countries like Paraguay and Australia registering their interest! As a promotor, it is very rewarding to see such investment from a manufacturer into the young generation, especially in the so important 65cc, 85cc and 125cc categories that are the base of the pyramid of motocross talents. I would like to thank Yamaha Motor Europe, Mr. Eric De Seynes, Paolo Pavesio and Alexandre Kowalski for their great collaboration with MXGP!”