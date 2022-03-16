President of Indonesia Joko Widodo in never-before-seen parade

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 16.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders were honoured and excited to take part in a very special event ahead of the inaugural Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika circuit. Joan Mir and Alex Rins were invited to meet the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo – known locally as Jokowi.

The meeting took place following a never-before-seen parade through central Jakarta, which was headed by the President himself. A spectacular gathering of 20 riders from the three main GP classes and the Asia Talent Cup rode the 5km route, with Suzuki’s duo hopping onboard GSX-R250s with race replica colours.

After passing by some great landmarks, including the impressive national monument known as ‘Monas’ – a 132m tall obelisk – the parade ended in style at the Merdeka Palace. The splendid building, which dates back to 1873, is the official residence of the President and its name means ‘freedom’.

Upon their arrival, the MotoGP riders were able to greet Jokowi and have photos taken with him, and a team member had the pleasure of handing over a special gift of an official team shirt signed by Mir and Rins.

Many passionate and eager Indonesian fans also lined the streets to applaud the riders and witness the history-making occasion.

This event marked a great start to the first ever GP to be held in Lombok, and made the riders feel incredibly welcome.

Joan Mir:

“Today has been an amazing start to the race week here in Indonesia. We arrived from Europe and had the opportunity to be a part of the parade in Jakarta before heading to Lombok. Meeting the President was something really special that you certainly can’t do every day, and I feel lucky to have been there. I feel even more ready to get on track in Mandalika now!”

Alex Rins:

“What an experience! Joining the parade with a GSX-R250 felt awesome, there were so many riders all together and we saw some spectacular sights along the way. Meeting the President is something I’ll always remember; it was an honour. An event like this really gets us excited for the weekend, we felt very welcome and it makes our trip to Indonesia even more memorable.”