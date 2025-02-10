MotoGP Season Launch: Presentation of the new BMW M5 Touring MotoGP Safety Car in Bangkok

Bangkok. With a spectacular and innovative fan event, MotoGP™ set the stage for the countdown to the 2025 season. For the first time ever, all teams and riders gathered in the Thai capital to launch the season alongside the fans. At the heart of it all: the new BMW M5 Touring MotoGP™ Safety Car, which will join the BMW M5 MotoGP™ Safety Car in 2025 to lead the safety fleet in the most exciting sport on earth.

The MotoGP™ Season Launch in the newly developed district One Bangkok provided the perfect stage for the official unveiling of the new Safety Car. The event began with a parade of all MotoGP™ riders, led by the BMW M5 Touring MotoGP™ Safety Car. Another highlight of the event was a spectacular stage show, streamed live to fans worldwide and free to attend for everyone on site.

“The MotoGP™ Season Launch in Bangkok was a fantastic event, and we are delighted to have been able to present our new BMW M5 Touring MotoGP™ Safety Car on such a great stage,” said Axel Mittler, Marketing Manager at BMW M Gmbh. “With this new Safety Car, we continue our commitment to bringing the latest technologies to MotoGP™ safety. Like the BMW M5 MotoGP™ Safety Car, the Touring variant is equipped with an M HYBRID powertrain, where a high-revving V8 engine is supported by an electric motor delivering instant power. Whether in sedan or touring form, our BMW M5 MotoGP™ Safety Cars impress with their dynamics and agility, making them perfectly suited for racetrack duty.”

Marc Saurina, Head of Global Commercial Partnerships at MotoGP™ rights owner Dorna Sports, added: “We are happy that our long-standing partner BMW M has provided an additional highlight for our first MotoGP™ Season Launch in Bangkok by unveiling the new Safety Car. We are now entering our 27th season of collaboration with BMW M as the ‘Official Car of MotoGP™’. We know that BMW M GmbH is a strong partner, providing a safety car fleet that stands out with pioneering technologies. The BMW M5 Touring MotoGP™ Safety Car seamlessly continues this tradition. Not only does it look stunning, but it is also equipped with everything a safety car needs to ensure the safety of the world’s best motorcycle racers.”

BMW M has been the Official Car of MotoGP™ since 1999, supplying the series with a fleet of Safety Cars, Medical Cars, and Safety Bikes as part of this partnership. The new Safety Car is based on the BMW M5 Touring (combined fuel consumption: 2.0 l/100 km and 30.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions: 46 g/km; fuel consumption with depleted battery: 10.9 l/100 km according to WLTP; CO₂ classification: combined B, with depleted battery G)*, which was launched in November 2024. It is the third current BMW M model to feature an M HYBRID powertrain. Together, its two motors generate a peak output of 535 kW (727 hp) and a maximum torque of 1,000 Nm. To prepare it for racetrack use, the BMW M5 Touring MotoGP™ Safety Car has been modified accordingly.

The livery, like that of the BMW M5 MotoGP™ Safety Car, is inspired by the design of the BMW M Hybrid V8 race cars competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA series in North America. This connection perfectly embodies BMW M’s commitment to hybrid technology and its core philosophy: Born on the race track, made for the street.

The new BMW M5 Touring MotoGP™ Safety Car will remain on display in Bangkok until the start of the 2025 MotoGP™ season before making its on-track debut at the first race weekend from 28th February to 2nd March in Buriram, Thailand.