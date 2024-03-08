Motorcycle Shows: Motodays Rome and Salon du 2 Roues Lyon and Motocykel Bratislava

This weekend, Vmoto will be present at three of the biggest motorbike fairs in Europe.

In Rome, Vmoto will be present at Motodays, stand C7 hall 3.

In Lyon, Vmoto awaits the public on stand E5 hall 6 at the Salon du 2 Roues.

In Bratislava, Vmoto awaits fans at the Motocykel fair, until Sunday.

Milan, 8 March 2024 – Vmoto, world leader in the production of 100% electric two-wheel vehicles, is pleased to announce its participation this weekend at some of the most important trade fairs in Europe: Motodays in Rome, Salon du 2 Roues in Lyon, Motocykel in Bratislava.

Just a few days before the start of the new motorbike season, these trade fairs represent a unique opportunity to experience the 100% electric models in the Vmoto range and be conquered by their mix of performance, design and sustainability.

In Rome, Vmoto will be the protagonist at Motodays 2024, at Stand C7 in Hall 3, in collaboration with Guagliumi Cars. There it will be possible to enjoy one of Vmoto’s big news for 2024, the new CPx Explorer, previewed at EICMA 2023. Also on show will be the CPx PRO, which in November 2023 achieved the new Guinness World Record for the ‘Greatest distance covered in 24 hours by an electric scooter’, reaching an impressive 1931 kilometres, and other models in the range: the brand new CITI, the agile CUx in the special Ducati livery version and the café racer TC Max.

In Lyon, the Salon Du 2 Roues will host the Vmoto range at Stand E5 in Hall 6. The stars of the French show will be the models from the e-Moto range, led by the flagship Stash – Vmoto’s fascinating new naked sports bike. Together with Stash, on the stand there will also be TS Street Hunter and TC Wonderer, the fascinating TC Max and the models of the e-Scooter and e-Fleet ranges, dedicated to commercial business.

Last but not least, in beautiful Bratislava, Vmoto will welcome Slovakian enthusiasts at the Motocykel trade fair, in a truly rich stand which saw the premiere of Stash in front of the visitors and insiders. Around the powerful e-bike, the e-Scooter range is represented by the small CUx up to the best sellers CPx and CPx PRO, while among the motorbikes it will be possible to see the hilarious Dirt Bike ON-R, the scrambler TC Wonderer and the TC Max, in a wide range of versions and trims. There will also be dedicated business options, with vehicles from the e-Fleet range.

For Vmoto, a weekend full of excitement: our team and vehicles will be ready to welcome motorbike enthusiasts from all over Europe, to tell them about Vmoto’s brand culture, technology and performance of our 100% electric products, and the importance of the e-mobility revolution!