Moving through the KTM development system from Moto3 base and the ‘ladder’ to MotoGP

The Red Bull KTM Tech3 squad form one half of the KTM GP Academy structure in the Moto3 division and the initial stage of Grand Prix development. Riders such as Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Deniz Öncü and Pedro Acosta have moved through the KTM development system from the Moto3 base and the ‘ladder’ to MotoGP™.

Daniel Holgado: “I can say that I am very happy to be staying with Red Bull KTM Tech3 for another season. This team is like a family to me, and we have a special bond all together. It helps a lot with the performances when you are feeling that way. I don’t know yet how this season is going to end for us, but whatever the outcome, I am still young, and I need another season in the Moto3 World Championship. This is the right decision for my progression and career, and I am pleased with our plan for 2024. Thank you to KTM, Red Bull and Tech3 Racing for their trust, let’s continue doing great things together!”

Jacob Roulstone: “I’m really excited to be joining Red Bull KTM Tech3. They are a very experienced and professional team that have brought through many great riders. Stepping up from the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and FIM JuniorGP won’t be easy but with the team, the people around me as well as my own determination I believe we can have a decent rookie season. Thanks to Hervé, KTM and Red Bull for this amazing opportunity. I cannot thank my family enough for all their support so far. I want to end this year strong and then I cannot wait to get into the 2024 season already.”

Hervé Poncharal: “It is a huge satisfaction to have been able to retain Daniel Holgado for another season. He is such a talented rider on track, a gentleman off track, and always brings an amazing vibe to the box. We feel like he has been with us for way longer than thirteen rounds. There is still a long way to go until the end of 2023, with many contenders able to grab the Moto3 crown this year, but we hope that Dani will be able to fight for it until the end. Either way, we are sure that he will again be a serious title contender in 2024. Alongside Dani, we will have Jacob Roulstone, a very promising and young talented rider from Australia, now living in Spain. He is clearly on the rise and we are looking forward to teaching him the Moto3 class next year. We are very excited for this line up.”