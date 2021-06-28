Stifling heat hits The Woods of Washington Road America Race

Sunnyvale, Calif, June 27, 2021 – In stifling heat, Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York) completed his best weekend of the season to date at The Ridge, taking fourth and second place finishes on the factory-spec Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK.



The sole Ducati representative in Washington after Kyle Wyman’s Road America accident and subsequent arm injury, Baz and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York battled back from a fourth place finish in race one for a superlative second in race two behind double winner Jake Gagne (Yamaha). The result hoists Baz up to sixth in the standings, seven points off of Suzuki rider Bobby Fong.



2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Standing – Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 175

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 131

P3 – Josh Herrin (Yamaha) 123

P4 – Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 108

P5 – Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 89

P6 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 82

P8 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 49



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“It’s been a great weekend, honestly,” Baz said. “I’ve never felt so good on the bike, even after the big changes we made between sessions. It was a little rough in the race with the rear tire on the left side which made it difficult to push in race one so I just decided to bring it home in P4. But as soon as the track temperature raised, I was confident but I didn’t feel a lot of rear grip which made it difficult to push like I wanted. We just have to keep learning, especially in hot weather. The competition has been in this heat before but we haven’t so we are still learning. We’ve got a little break so I will head to LA for a couple of days and then go to Laguna Seca, which is a track I love. Plus, it’s a track I know, so that is a bonus!”