Multistrada 60000 km European Tour: Multistrada V4 Rally concluded

Twenty-nine participants from six European nations traveled across the continent on the Multistrada V4 Rally.

The Multistrada V4 Rally, the star of the journey across Europe, exceeded its initial objective by covering an impressive 67,925 km (42,206 miles).

Sunnyvale, Calif., February 28, 2025 – The Multistrada 60,000 km (37,282 miles) European Tour has successfully concluded. This journey began in France and saw the V4 Rally traverse eight European countries, culminating in Borgo Panigale, led by a relay of motorcycle enthusiasts.

Twenty-nine riders from participating nations led the project, sharing stories of their journeys through photos and videos of the landscapes they encountered along the way.

Beginning in Nice , the Multistrada V4 Rally traveled to Bordeaux, weaving through the French alpine roads and showcasing impressive versatility even on challenging asphalt conditions. The next stop was Le Mans, where the chosen rider had the opportunity to watch MotoGP from the Ducati grandstand before handing the bike off to the next riders, who arrived at another iconic venue, Spa-Francorchamps. The journey continued through the picturesque mountainous regions of Austria, including the capital city of Vienna, among others.

The next leg featured the Multistrada V4 Rally arriving in Great Britain , where participants rode through the regions of Wales, Scotland, and England before reaching the historic Silverstone circuit. From there, journalist Nye Davis set off on a lengthy journey to World Ducati Week in Misano, where the bike was admired by enthusiasts attending the event for all three days.

There was no time to rest, and the Multistrada V4 Rally immediately got back on the road. It reached Poland, where it tackled the typical rural landscapes of Eastern Europe, stopping in Warsaw and Krakow. The penultimate leg of the journey took place in the Iberian peninsula, following a route that saw the bike cross the iconic cities of Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Lisbon, and Madrid.

The project concluded in Italy, where five enthusiasts took turns on a journey that saw them descend along the Tyrrhenian ridge, arrive in Sicily, and climb back up to Borgo Panigale, completing this unforgettable experience at the historic Ducati headquarters.

The Multistrada V4 Rally covered a total of 67,925 km (42,206 mi), nearly double the Earth’s circumference, surpassing the original goal. During the valve clearance check, scheduled after the initial 60,000 km (37,282 mi), the bike showed no signs of wear, and no adjustments were necessary, showcasing the high quality and reliability that set Ducati’s globetrotter apart.

The bike that featured in this journey will be displayed at the entrance of the Ducati museum starting February 28.

The Multistrada V4 Rally is a Ducati designed for lovers of long journeys. Thanks to the particular attention paid to rider and passenger comfort, greater autonomy, and advanced suspension that make it even easier to use both on and off the road, the Multistrada V4 Rally is a bike that is entirely at ease on unpaved roads and in modern cities.

The press kit for the bike, including additional information and all the images of the model, is available on Ducati Media House. On the official website, Ducati.com, you can access the new configurator to explore all the Multistrada V4 Rally accessories and book a test ride.

The official video of the project is now available on the Ducati YouTube channel. The dedicated website (link here) also contains the routes travelled by the participants, their stories, and a visual account of the journey.