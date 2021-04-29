MV Agusta receives 30M€ to develop new engines and models

Varese, April 29, 2021 – MV Agusta is announcing a 30M€ share capital increase to support its 5-year business plan aiming at the continuation of the worldwide growth of the Company. Bringing MV Agusta’s net equity to a total of 70M€, the initiative also marks the positive, final and early settlement of all its obligations under the composition with creditors on a going concern basis (“concordato preventivo in continuità aziendale” in Italian law). An uncommonly positive achievement which was made possible thanks to the relevant support of MV Agusta’s shareholders.

Since 2019, when the Sardarov family became the sole shareholder of the Company, more than 150M€ have been injected into the business to support operations and the investments of the new industrial plan. MV Agusta is now in a very strong position to step-up the execution of its strategic plan, focusing on the development of the new engines and models, the brand’s expansion into new segments, such as adventure, electric recreational and urban mobility, as well as on strengthening its global sales network. The relaunch of a such as historic Italian Company is also having positive effects on the local community, helping to maintain employment levels, and contributing to the Italian economy in general during this 2020 – 2021 difficult period.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said: “One of my first objectives was to put an end to the financial stress the Company had been experiencing and lay the industrial and commercial structures for growth. Today all these objectives have been reached in full and now we can look at the future with renewed confidence while we continue to move from one successful product to another. This capital injection will literally boost our business on all fronts, from the design, development and production of new stunning bikes to the providing of world-class service to all our customers, to expanding our 3.0 worldwide dealers network. In 2021 we expect to exceed 100M€ revenues for the first time in our history and to triple our performance within the next 3 years.”

Massimo Bordi, Vice Chairman of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., added: “MV Agusta is a great brand with a prestigious heritage. It’ s always had very attractive products that everybody appreciates for their unique design, high performance and advanced technology. That’s why today I see a great potential in the Company, which hadn’t seen in the past years. We have finally created the conditions to allow MV Agusta write a new successful chapter in the history of motorcycling.”

About MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. MV Agusta is one of the world’s leading premium motorcycles manufacturers. Based in Varese, in Northern Italy, it crafts legendary racetrack-derived bikes. Iconic design and class-leading performance through advanced technologies and materials make MV Agusta motorcycles admired the world over and celebrated as unique pieces of Motorcycle Art. Since 1945, the brand has evolved to become a point of reference in the industry, having won 37 World Championship titles. A record still undisputed. www.mvagusta.com