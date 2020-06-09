MV Ride APP adds Itineraries, Trips, Engine, Suspension, Battery, Lean angles, Gear shifts, Throttle to Your Smartphone

Varese, June 9th, 2020 – MV Ride is the app that marks the debut of MV Agusta in the world of digital services, and is already available for free download in the Apple App Store MV Ride App helps users make the most of the potential for personalisation of MV Agusta bikes, starting from the 1000 RR and the Brutale 1000 RR Serie Oro.

Initially available in two languages, English and Italian (with a view to quickly expand the choice to the main languages used by MV Agusta clients around the world) the app is divided into three main sections: My bike, Itineraries, Trips.

My bike allows users to access specific data, such as the battery charge and fuel level, through Bluetooth. Also, every detail of the bike can be personalised through MV Ride from the “engine”, “suspensions” and “safety” menus. For instance, one can change the setup of the Öhlins EC electronic suspension in just a few clicks directly from a smartphone; the same goes with the fork, the rear suspension and the steering damper setup. Traction control and ABS can also both be adjusted from the app, as well as the custom map in the MVICS 2.0 platform. The user can save up to 10 favourite configurations for the engine, suspensions and safety features, which can be recalled at the touch of a finger.

The second section of the MV Ride app, Itineraries, is based on the HERE location platform, the most authoritative and complete in automotive, preferred by major automakers for its precision and constant updating. The user can easily visualise all the itineraries on the smartphone screen and follow the turn-by-turn navigation on the large, second generation TFT colour screen of the bike. The level of detail is very high as to make navigation easier and more immediate, without diverting the rider’s attention from the road.

The Itineraries section also allows for the saving and sharing of itineraries for future use, with the possibility to receive them from other MV Ride users for group trips.

Trips can collect all the riding data from recent trips. Lean angles, gear shifts, throttle and other data are recorded and associated to the specific trip. Pictures taken during that trip can also be added to complement the information, and then shared through the app. A unique way of preserving a memorable experience with a wealth of technical details enriched by foto and video contents.

Brian Gillen, R&D Director MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. said: “MV Agusta is focused on growing our family while at the same time bringing them together through our new connectivity platform, MV Ride. This new platform will allow all the users to have a new level of connection with their motorcycle and, more importantly, it will allow the entire MV Agusta community to interact and share their traveling routes and experiences with each other. This is only the beginning of a new future as this flexible App platform will continue to grow and evolve with future releases.”

“This project opens a new scenario for MV Agusta motorbikes, which will now have a virtual twin that connects with the rider’s network, thereby creating a new channel of interactions and services. This is an important step towards the development of onlife experiences in the world of mobility” says Margherita Colleoni, Head of Design at e-Novia. “As e-Novia, we have been supporting MV Agusta in the project with our team of experts in the development of interactions systems in the field of vehicular robotisation.”

“HERE Technologies is proud to have MV Agusta as a premium Customer for the HERE SDK. Having integrated our navigation solution in the customer application, MV Agusta has unlocked the world of location intelligence and enhanced their rider experience with various pre-trip and on-the go functionalities. MV Agusta is leading the way when it comes to offering its customers a connected experience. We are thrilled to be part of an ecosystem that makes bike riding more intelligent than ever”, stated Anssi Sarimaaki, Senior Director Product Management Mobile SDK.

MV Ride App will be compatible will all Euro5 models. It is already compatible with MV Agusta models equipped with second generation 5,5” TFT screens:

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro

MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR

Superveloce 800 Serie Oro

Superveloce 800

About MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

MV Agusta is one of the world’s leading premium motorcycles manufacturers. Based in Varese, in Northern Italy, it crafts legendary racetrack-derived bikes. Iconic design and class-leading performance through advanced technologies and materials make MV Agusta motorcycles admired the world over and celebrated as unique pieces of Motorcycle Art. Since 1945, the brand has evolved to become a point of reference in the industry, having won 37 World Championship titles. A record still undisputed. www.mvagusta.com

About e-Novia

e-Novia is “the Enterprises Factory”, where ideas are turned into products, researchers become entrepreneurs, and startups are shaped as solid enterprises. Since 2015, e-Novia promotes and grows innovative companies in the areas of robotics, AI and mobility, by building upon intellectual properties that are created together with research institutes and international corporations.

The Factory, based in Milan, counts on the collaboration of 130 talents, 250 with participated and controlled companies, involved in more than 30 entrepreneurial projects based on around 40 patents. Today, e-Novia is one of the most innovative and more sustainable companies on the national scene.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services.