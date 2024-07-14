Bulega battles hard for two second-place podium finishes on Sunday at Donington. Bautista fifth after a difficult race. Double win for Huertas who consolidates his lead in WorldSSP



Second in Superpole Race after leading for three laps. Second in Race-2 at the end of 23 impeccably managed laps. Donington’s Sunday gives two satisfactions to Nicolò Bulega who obtains the maximum result behind Razgatlioglu (BMW) who appeared, for the second consecutive round, in an advantageous condition compared to the competitors.

Race-2 was more complicated, however, for his teammate. On the sighting lap, Alvaro Bautista suddenly slipped at turn 12 but still managed to line up, thus allowing his team to do an extraordinary job on the bike and putting him in a position to start regularly. The Spanish rider was the protagonist of a good battle with Petrucci (Ducati) that, however, made him lose ground from the podium group. In the last laps, he tried to recover on Redding (BMW) for fourth place but the gap was too wide.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I am very satisfied especially because the weekend did not start in the best way. We worked very well with the team that I want to thank. We grew session after session and today I felt comfortable on the bike. Being with Toprak was impossible so I can say that we got the best possible results.”



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I thank the team for the extraordinary work done on the grid. However, we still have problem with the feeling with the bike. We are doing our best but it is clear that this is not enough. We still need to work.”



WorldSSP

Fourth consecutive victory in WorldSSP for Adrian Huertas and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. After the red flag that interrupts Race-2 on lap 3, Huertas is the protagonist of a good duel with Montella (Ducati): the pressure leads the Italian rider to make a mistake (track limits) in the last chicane



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“It was not an easy race, especially after the red flag. That is why I am very satisfied with this victory. See you in Most.”