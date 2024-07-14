Aegerter and Gardner Battling for Top Ten in Donington Race 1

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner took home valuable points in Race 1 of the fifth round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship at Donington Park, finishing eighth and tenth respectively.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha riders returned to action in the morning with a strong final free practice session, enjoying a great feeling on their Yamaha R1 machines; Gardner showed impressive pace to top the session with a time of 1’25.823 with Aegerter sixth with a 1’26.449.

Following the strong FP3, the duo were confident to attack in the Tissot Superpole qualifier and attack they did, with Aegerter securing a second row start with his time of 1’25.528 placing him fifth on the grid. Just a few tenths behind, Gardner would qualify tenth.

As the race begun, the #77 and the #87 encountered a difficult start, dropping positions on the opening lap. The GYTR GRT Yamaha duo tried to recover placesm showing consistent pace, with Aegerter improving a number of positions to finish eighth, while Gardner crossed the line in tenth position.

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole: P5 / Race 1: P8

“We made a good improvement from yesterday. In the qualifying I was able to make a good lap to start from the second row, that was very positive. Unfortunately, I had a difficult getaway dropping a couple of places in the opening lap, but then I had good pace and tried to recover as many positions as I could. We scored at the end valuable points, even though we’re aiming for more, but we can build up a good Sunday from this race.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole: P10 / Race 1: P10

“Unfortunately in the qualifying I made a mistake which probably cost us the race. Starting from behind is not easy and in the opening lap I got pushed wide as well, which made things even more complicated. Pace was okay overall, but surely we’re looking for more. Tomorrow we’ll try to bounce back stronger and have good races.”