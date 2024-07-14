DAY TWO WIN FOR JOSEP GARCIA AT ENDUROGP OF SLOVAKIA

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has won the second day of competition at the EnduroGP of Slovakia – round five of the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship. Delivering two strong performances over both days in the hot and gruelling conditions, the KTM 250 EXC-F rider bounced back from fourth place on Saturday to top the EnduroGP category on Sunday by over 18 seconds.

Held in the hills and woodland close to the host town of Gelnica, Slovakia, round five of the 2024 EnduroGP championship proved challenging for all with high temperatures making the already demanding conditions even tougher.

Looking to increase his lead at the top of the EnduroGP standings, Garcia came into the event feeling fit and focused on adding to his four wins secured already this season. After finishing fifth on Friday night’s Super Test, day one didn’t start well for the Spaniard. A crash in the first enduro test resulted in his KTM 250 EXC-F getting stuck in a tree, which cost him several seconds. On the back foot thereafter, Josep gave his all to ultimately complete the day’s racing as fourth fastest in EnduroGP and second in the Enduro1 class.

Regrouping overnight, Josep came out swinging on Sunday morning. Fastest in the first two tests, by the end of lap one, the 27-year-old had built a seven-and-a-half second lead over the rest of the field. By the end of lap two, that gap had increased to just under 20 seconds. Riding smoothly and with confidence, Garcia was able to hold off his chasing rivals to take the win and with it, the all-important 20 championship points.

With two rounds remining of the 2024 season, Josep leads EnduroGP by eight points and the Enduro1 category by six. Next up, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing head to the United Kingdom for the EnduroGP of Wales on August 2-4.

Josep Garcia: “It feels good to get the win here on the second day. Saturday was tough for me, I felt good in myself, but was struggling to find a good rhythm on the mixed tests. A mistake early on cost me a few seconds and I wasn’t quite able to regain all the lost time. From the first test on Sunday, I knew things were going to be better. I changed my mentality overnight and came into day two feeling focused and positive. I was able to open up a gap on the first lap and maintained that advantage to the end. There was no time to relax – all the guys here were pushing really hard and the times were close. I’m pleased to take the win and now I’m looking forward to the next round in a few weeks’ time.”

Download images from the EnduroGP of Slovakia here.

Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 5

EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Andrea Verona (ITA) GASGAS, 1:06:07.03

2. Nathan Watson (GBR), Beta, 1:06:24.07

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 1:06:29.44

4. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:06:40.04

EnduroGP – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 1:03:46.40

2. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 1:04:04.91

3. Andrea Verona (ITA) GASGAS, 1:04:05.41

Enduro1 – Day 1

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 1:06:29.44

2. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 1:06:40.04

3. Theo Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 1:08:13.26

Enduro1 – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 1:03:46.40

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 1:04:16.95

3. Theo Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 1:05:56.12

Championship Standings (After round 5)

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 177 points

2. Andrea Verona (ITA) GASGAS, 169 pts

3. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 154 pts

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP) KTM, 188 points

2. Steve Holcombe (GBR) Honda, 182 pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA) Sherco, 138 pts