MX Sports Pro Racing and Road 2 Recovery Foundation joins forces

, Calif. (May 29, 2021) – In a collaborative effort with MX Sports Pro Racing, the Road 2 Recovery Foundation (R2R) has joined forces with an amazing group of medical professionals and industry leaders to officially launch a new mental health initiative specifically geared toward aiding athletes and members of our racing community. The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative, originally established in 2020 through fundraising efforts by Rick Doughty, is focused on bringing awareness to the broad spectrum that is behavioral health while providing direct access to resources and programs in one easily accessible place.

In 2019, Rick Doughty tragically lost his son Max to suicide and he later reached out to R2R in an effort to create a change in narrative regarding this concerning pattern in our racing community. Launching The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative fundraiser with R2R in October 2020, Rick’s initial effort raised $7,500 and fundraising is still going strong with an approximate total standing at $22,000.

“The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative is being built around the foundation that all resources are geared to assist athletes at any stage of their career,” said Lori Armistead, Road 2 Recovery Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “It’s extremely important to us that we create each program using proper guidance from qualified professionals, doctors and counselors while keeping professional athletes in mind at all times.”

With help from key leaders, The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative Committee is amassing a group of specially qualified professionals, industry leaders, current and past pro riders, and dedicated advocates to diligently construct The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative. This advisory group, which includes executives from MX Sports Pro Racing, will establish programs specifically geared towards aiding athletes throughout all stages of their riding careers, as well as our direct racing community. More details on the programs, resources and access that this initiative covers will be released in the coming months.

“With extensive involvement in the off-road, amateur motocross, and professional motocross disciplines of the motorcycle racing industry, we recognized a need for support regarding the mental health of our athletes,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Together, with the Road 2 Recovery and Rick Doughty, we have developed an initiative that will service our racers, and the motocross community as a whole, with much-needed resources and assistance surrounding behavioral health. The support Road 2 Recovery provides to the industry through its financial aid for injured members of the community is invaluable and we’re honored to help facilitate the expansion of their efforts to include mental health and embrace the need for this assistance within the community.”

The next fundraiser event is scheduled for Sunday, June 6, at Southern California’s Glen Helen Raceway. All money raised will go directly to The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative to cover the costs associated with the programs. More information on the event can be found on the R2R event page, while donations can be made at any time through the Max Matters page.

Current members of The Max Matters Mental Health Initiative Committee include Rick Doughty, Dr. Reiman and Dr. Bodnar of the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit, MX Sports Pro Racing executives Tim Cotter and Roy Janson, Andrea Leib, Lesley Roberts, Mandie Fonteyn-Albert, and Lori Armistead.