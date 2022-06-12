MXGP Maxime Renaux has been ruled out of MXGP of Germany

Renaux Ruled Out of German Grand Prix Through Injury

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has been ruled out of the MXGP of Germany in Teutschental, round 11 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, because of injuries sustained in a crash during yesterday’s MXGP qualifying race.

Renaux, who currently lies second in the MXGP Championship Standings, crashed on the finish line jump, falling from a significant height and landing heavily. The Frenchman rode back to the paddock, but immediately reported to the track medical centre after experiencing significant pain in his back.

Following an initial medical assessment in Teutschental, Renaux was transported to the University Hospital of Halle, where an MRI scan confirmed that he has fractured his T1, T2, T5 and T7 vertebrae.

Renaux will return immediately to Belgium for a further assessment and to formulate a recovery program. An update on his treatment plan and a potential return to action will be posted on Yamaha-Racing.com and Yamaha Racing’s social media platforms when available.