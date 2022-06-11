Struggling WorldSBK GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team at Misano

Gerloff Fights Back to Ninth in Misano Race 1

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff scored a solid eighth-place finish in Race 1 at Misano, while Kohta Nozane added more points to his FIM Superbike World Championship tally in 12th.

Both riders returned to action this morning for Free Practice 3, looking to find a good balance ahead of today’s race. Gerloff was ninth fastest (1’34.447), with Nozane ending the session in 16th (1’35.408).

Unfortunately, Gerloff was unable to match his morning time in the Superpole and qualified 11th (1’34.514), with Nozane going 15th fastest (1’34.939).

In Race 1, both Gerloff and Nozane enjoyed a good start, with the Japanese rider having an especially impressive first lap from 15th on the grid to run ninth.

His American teammate also made his way into the top 10, eventually crossing the line just 0.379s behind the Honda of Xavi Vierge in eighth, while Nozane battled to his best result of the season so far.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back in action tomorrow in the Superpole Race at 11:00 (GMT +2) and Race 2 and 15:15.

Garrett Gerloff: P8

“I’m actually happy with how the race went today. I struggled a bit in qualifying as I thought to had time for an extra lap. Because of that I wasn’t able to improve. In Race 1, I had a decent start and it’s nice that we stayed close to the front guys until the very end. We have to take the positives from today and build on it to make steps forward for tomorrow’s races.”

Kohta Nozane: P12

“In the Superpole I actually had a decent lap overall even though I couldn’t improve on my second run. Then, in Race 1 I enjoyed a really good start, going from 15th to ninth. So, I tried to keep up my pace, have a good rhythm, and in the end we scored more good points for the team. Let’s see how things go tomorrow, surely we want to improve even more.”