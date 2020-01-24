NetApp Alongside the Ducati Data-Driven Team for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship

Milan, 24 January 2020 – NetApp, the leader in cloud data services, today announced that the company has renewed the official sponsorship of the Ducati Corse motorcycle racing team for the 2020 MotoGP World Championship, continuing to lead with digital transformation in the world’s most important motorcycle competition.



The 2020 Ducati MotoGP team was officially presented on Thursday, 23 January, in Bologna with an event dedicated to press and partners. Ducati, founded in 1926, is a leading company in the production of sport motorcycles characterized by high-performance desmodromic engines, innovative design, and the use of cutting-edge technologies. Its range of dynamic models aims to provide an exciting sports driving experience to its customers. In 2012, the company became part of the Volkswagen Group.



Ducati began its collaboration with NetApp in 2018 in order to fully exploit – through its Ducati Corse division – the potential of data in the racing world. Through the renewal of this technological partnership, the motorcycle manufacturer based in Bologna confirms to use its data fabric built on NetApp to continue to lead its digital transformation.



In the last 12 months, Ducati increased the use of hyperconverged (HCI) solutions, which are now the basis for the IT infrastructure of branches in EMEA, APAC and the USA, and are used on the track to further improve performance and competitiveness in the MotoGP World Championship. Furthermore, all NetApp flash solutions are now powering over 200 applications, consolidating and protecting the entire Ducati data environment.



Recently Ducati, supported by NetApp, is delivering innovation and carrying out numerous digital projects ranging from HPC simulations for motorcycle aerodynamics to the development of connected motorcycles, from the design and implementation of the Ducati Link app – which allows all motorcyclists to configure parameters, record performances and itineraries and discover a new way of traveling, up to the improvement of safety and the development of new motorcycles.

“It gives us great pleasure to continue the partnership with NetApp, as we consider data and digital transformation a key component of our strategy for the future and for our success,” commented Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding.



Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, added: “Thanks to NetApp we were able to develop an even higher performing and more innovative bike and provide to our official riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci a highly competitive weapon for the new challenge of the MotoGP World Championship. Through data we could explore many interesting solutions during our development and tests.”



Henri Richard, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field and Customer Operations at NetApp, comments with satisfaction on the renewal of the collaboration: “Digital transformation is becoming critical in every sector and automotive is one of the most advanced, we are happy to support Ducati and in particular their race division, to achieve more success leveraging the power of data. Our customers are watching the partnership with interest to understand and leverage this cutting-edge innovation and collaboration.”



The 2020 MotoGP World Championship will start on March 8 in Losail (Qatar), exactly two years from the beginning of the partnership between Ducati and NetApp. To find out more, visit www.netapp.com/ducati.



About NetApp

