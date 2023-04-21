New era dawns with Ducati as MotoAmerica 2023 kicks off

A new era dawns with Josh Herrin and Xavi Fores lining up for Ducati as MotoAmerica 2023 kicks off at Road Atlanta this weekend Sunnyvale, Calif., April 20, 2023 — The preseason talking stops this weekend as a new era dawns for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team with riders Josh Herrin and Xavi Fores.

2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Herrin will debut in red in the premier MotoAmerica Superbike Championship as he begins an attempt at taking a second American Superbike Championship crown to go with his first triumph in 2013.



The Georgian will be on home ground this weekend at Road Atlanta, a track he knows like the back of his hand and one that should suit the ultra-fast nature of the factory-prepared Ducati Panigale V4 R, and he’ll be looking to continue the trend he started one month ago when he took a famous victory in the 2023 Daytona 200.



For international racing veteran Xavi Fores, he will make his long-awaited debut in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship this weekend when he takes to the grid on the championship-winning Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati Panigale V2.



Spaniard Fores, who can count on his experience in almost every major international road racing championship on his resume including MotoGP, WorldSBK, MotoE and EWC, has only victory on his mind and despite being a rookie in the series, will surely go in as one of the hot favorites for the 2023 MotoAmerica Supersport title.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati Panigale V4 R – Ducati #2)

“Everybody on the team is really excited to get going at Road Atlanta this weekend,” Herrin said. “I think we’re going into it with a lot of confidence after taking the Supersport championship last year on the Panigale V2, we got the Daytona 200 win recently, and we just completed a really productive test at Jersey Motorsports Park last week, so things are looking really positive. I’m not going to put a ton of pressure on myself—I know I’ve been putting in all the work possible in the off-season and I’m ready for it.”



Xavi Fores (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati Panigale V2 – Ducati #12)

“Yes, I’m really excited to start the season properly,” Fores said from the hospital while clutching his newborn. “The excitement of seeing my new baby will help a lot with the adrenaline! I’ve been to Road Atlanta, but it was a really long time ago in 2004, so at least I know the layout and it won’t be too strange to be back there. This is the start of a huge year for me, my new family and the team and we’re ready to fight for some big results.”



Round one of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at Road Atlanta on April 21-23, 2023.