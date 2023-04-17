I started on a 1980 Honda CB400T, my wife on a 1981 Honda CB400T. Smaller 250-500cc make great go-anywhere rider-friendly bikes. Honda gets it and a pair of new mid-sized 2023 Honda CB motorcycles launch. 2023 Honda CB350RS and 2023 Honda CB350 H’Ness from $2,559 to $2,619 USD. Your asking, wait what? $2,600 for a new do-it-all 2023 Honda CB?

Where do I pick a dozen of these up? Well, that’s a sad news, unless you decide to write your local Honda dealer, you’ll have to travel to India! But that’s not fair you say, we in North America deserve these beautiful pair of Honda CB’s too! I know, I agree. We could really use more new inexpensive motorcycles in North America and we would welcome a slew of new riders that would go with them.

At Total Motorcycle we feature special and unique new motorcycles from all over the world in our motorcycle model guides so if you think you know what’s available in your country you may be shocked to find what’s available next door. Our 2023 and 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides, the best in the business bar none.

Come on Honda, bring em to America! Get those new riders on CB’s again, like I did and millions of others like me.

Think about it Honda. Total Motorcycle would not existed if it wasn’t for a Honda CB.

My CB, My Way. 2023 H’ness CB350 & CB350RS: Introduces all-new customization section for CB350 customers.

New Delhi, March 30, 2023: Creating a stir in the mid-size segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today launched the OBD2B compliant 2023 H’ness CB350 & CB350RS. The new motorcycles will be available at BigWing dealerships across India by the end of March. The 2023 H’ness CB350 is priced starting INR 209,857 and 2023 CB350RS is priced starting at INR 214,856 (ex-showroom Delhi). HMSI also launched a new customisation section for the CB350 customers – ‘My CB, My Way’. To be sold as Honda Genuine Accessories, the custom kits will be available across BigWing dealerships by the end of March 2023.

Launching the new 2023 CB350s, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Ahead of the government’s deadline, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading the product line up with latest norms. Today, we launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 H’ness CB350 and CB350RS which are future ready. Since inception, the CB350s have received tremendous response not only in India but globally. We are also very positive that the specially curated custom kits under the new customization section ‘My CB, My Way’ will further delight our new as well as existing CB350 customers.”

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. P. Rajagopi, Operating Officer, Premium Motorcycle Business, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the introduction of new customization section, the customers can now choose their own style and highlight their unique personality through their motorcycles. My CB, My Way has been specially curated to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers starting with six distinctive custom kits for CB350. These kits will be available across BigWing dealerships by the end of March 2023. Today, we also launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 CB350 H’ness and CB350RS motorcycles much ahead of the government deadline.”

The H’ness CB350 blends Honda’s originality with a timeless sense of design and substantial character. The style resonates with the new age motorcyclists’ sense of self-expression and uniqueness. On the other hand, CB350RS is the perfect example of amalgamation between contemporary style and superior stance.

ADVANCED

At the heart of CB350 is a big powerful 350cc, air cooled 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder OBD2B compliant engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. It delivers a max torque of 30 [email protected] rpm.

Main shaft coaxial balancer placed on the cylinder eliminates both primary & secondary vibrations, making it a perfect companion for longer rides, offering a highly attractive engine feel that transmits throbs from the long-stroke engine.

CB350 exhaust system carries a large tailpipe of 45mm to optimize balance for producing a bold low-pitched sound. A single one-chamber structure in the expansion chamber helps deliver a rich thumping exhaust note when you wind on the throttle.

The engine uses offset cylinder position that reduces the sliding friction and asymmetrical connecting rod ensures minimum energy loss while combustion. It uses closed crankcase with a wall between crankcase and transmission reducing energy loss due to internal friction.

The air-cooling system maintains highly dense air intake to improve efficiency and ensures favorable combustion in all rpm ranges by keeping the engine temperature within ideal range. The piston cooling jet improves engines thermal efficiency, leading to an improved fuel efficiency.

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) helps in maintaining rear wheel traction by detecting difference between front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. HSTC can be turned ON/OFF using a switch on the left side of meter. A ‘T’ indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is engaging.

Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) allows riders to remain in touch with the world while enjoying the exciting riding experience. To deepen the connect with ride, both H’ness CB350 & NEWCB350RS (DLX Pro variants) now come equipped with the world’s first-ever Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) developed in-house. Rider can connect his smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth through HSVCS application. Once connected, rider can operate the system with controls on the left side of the handlebar to use distinct features such as phone calls, navigation, music playback and incoming messages. To facilitate complete concentration on riding, the information accessed will be communicated from the helmet headset speaker.

Assist and Slipper Clutch makes the gear shifts smoother while reducing clutch lever operation load ensuring less fatigue and more comfort during rides that involve frequent shifting.

The Advanced Digital-Analogue Meter integrates details like torque control, ABS, Side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, gear position indicator and battery voltage. The ride experience is further enriched with fuel efficiency details displayed in three modes –real time mileage, average mileage, and distance to empty.

The 2023 CB350s now come with NEW Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) that quickly communicates sudden breaking to the vehicles behind. When the ABS modulator detects sudden breaking, the turn signals flash at high speed to warn the vehicles behind of quick deceleration. Full LED Setup allows rider to banish the darkness and light up the darkest of paths also adding a vibe to the style quotient.

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

Dual channel ABS prevents wheels from locking when brakes are applied in emergency or when operated on slippery roads ensuring a greater sense of confidence. Anchoring the motorcycle is a large 310mm disc brake on front and 240mm rear disc providing adequate braking performance in any situation.

The half – duplex cradle frame in steel pipe is used for a soft steering feel. Load allocated to the front is optimized by mounting the engine at low position to lower the center of gravity, which affects the overall riding feel and maneuverability of the motorcycle.

Large section front suspension not only enhances the massive imposing image but also provides immense comfort on rough roads. Pressurized nitrogen charged rear suspension provides highly responsive rear damping performance.

Engine Start/Stop Switc gives the convenience of turning-off the engine on brief stops with flick of a switch. Ensuring safety of riders in low visibility conditions is the Hazard Switch feature.

The ‘tuck and roll’ design (CB350RS) of the seat gives superior cushioning providing relaxed ride for daily commuting as well as during leisure rides.

The 2023 H’ness CB350 now comes with NEW Split Seat as standard.It offers superior cushioning which provides for an immensely comfortable ride. It also comes with a dedicated rear grip which is slanted towards the back for a comfortable pillion ride.

Go on a smarter ride with the Eco Indicator that uses sensors to measure the riding speed and injected fuel volume to determine the economical riding. A 15-litre fuel tank and top-class mileage ensure an unstoppable longer ride.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CB350 H’Ness…

The whole world knows the might and prowess of the brand CB. To carry forward this legendary legacy in India, the H’ness CB350 is here, a majestic motorcycle.

CB is the Answer

The dreams we all have about motorcycles. That’s been our pursuit over the years. And what we have achieved, is the history of the evolution of CB, a motorcycle that has always been alongside our customers. Performance, technology, and unrivalled reliability – this is where we’ve devoted every bit of passion and wisdom. We think that’s why CB evokes emotion and brings so much joy. The ambition and pride to meet the desire of riders are contained in this motorcycle. And we’re not going to stop. CB is the answer to your dreams.

A Guide to H’ness CB350

The roar. The might. The rush. All over again. Your Highness is all set to roar into a greener future with 2025 ready, OBD-2B norms. The aggressive stance, the classic look and the bold design, continues to reflect royalty in every mile. So, take it easy or take the high road, set out on a new road or take over the ones that are taken often- command every road with your Hʼness CB350.

Introducing the 2023 Honda CB350RS…

A Guide to CB350RS

Every story you live to tell in this world begins with you. So why not live a story that speaks about who you are? So, take your story through every twist and turn with this massive and sporty companion. Not just the twist and turns in your story, your CB 350RS is all set for a greener future too. Now, live your story with 2025 ready, OBD- 2B norms.