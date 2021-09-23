New MotoGP engines tested at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 22.

The last push of effort after two back-to-back races was given by Team Suzuki Ecstar today at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where the riders completed an intense two-days testing. The main topics of the test were the 2022 spec. engine and some chassis/ set-up improvements, as well as the preparation of the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna that will happen here in four weeks’ time.

Joan Mir and Alex Rins took to the track alongside Sylvain Guintoli, who was fresh from winning the legendary Bol d’Or race. The trio completed an in-depth analysis of the new specs. Although the engine was not totally new to them, as they tried it already in previous tests, this was the first chance to make a proper engine comparison and to test it with new set-up configurations, aimed to maximise its adaptability to the GSX-RR.

Both Mir and Rins found positive aspects and good potential in the new engine, which will now be refined according to their comments.

Other important items that were tested include a new specification of the chassis and the adjustments that came along with that, with also some electronics improvements. Guintoli also tried the rear ride-height device for the first time, in order to carry on the development of its performance.

Given that the second race in Misano will be happening in only four weeks, the Team made the most of the two days of testing to deeply analyse the data collected during the race weekend, to get well prepared for the Emilia Romagna GP.

Joan Mir:

“I’m pretty satisfied with the work we’ve done. Yesterday we ran with used tyres to get some back-to-back comparison information that will be useful for the next race in Misano. We also tried the 2022 spec. engine, with the accompanying electronics and set-up. I have good feelings about it, it is not a revolution as such, but it’s an effective evolution; it carries some improvements that will be very useful once finalised. Today I tried a new spec. chassis, which also might be useful for the last races of this season as the feeling I got is very positive. We saved some time to finalise some new set-up and electronics solutions, so at the end it’s been a very busy, intense and yet positive test.”

Alex Rins:

“This has been a very positive test, we could try the 2022 spec. engine in-depth and I’m quite happy, because it’s working a little bit better and it’s more powerful. We still need to adjust some small things, which is pretty normal given that it’s a new thing, but we are working in a good direction. We also explored some new set-up configurations, especially for the next race here in Misano in one month and found interesting solutions. Today we’ve worked also on the ride-height device, making some proper back-to-back testing that we hadn’t managed to do previously, and also with that we got important data and info to work on.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Yesterday and today we were testing the new engine, which is meant for next year, it is not the final spec. but we could already confirm from the riders that this engine has big potential. We still need to finalise some details, but it’s already a good sign for next year. We also brought some chassis variations, it has been tested in the morning by Joan and in the afternoon by Alex and both reported a better feeling and improved performance. We worked on some improved set-up for the next Misano race, at the moment we are very satisfied.”

Misano Test – Day 2, afternoon session:

1 ESPARGARO, Aleix 1:31.584 32 / 37

2 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:31.735 0.151 0.151 23 / 23

3 MIR, Joan 1:31.873 0.289 0.138 32 / 33

4 QUARTARARO, Fabio 1:31.974 0.390 0.101 32 / 33

5 VIÑALES, Maverick 1:32.035 0.451 0.061 49 / 52

6 ESPARGARO, Pol 1:32.105 0.521 0.070 33 / 37

7 MARQUEZ, Marc 1:32.151 0.567 0.046 30 / 36

8 MILLER, Jack 1:32.166 0.582 0.015 26 / 26

9 MARINI, Luca 1:32.201 0.617 0.035 23 / 28

10 BINDER, Brad 1:32.202 0.618 0.001 43 / 44

11 MARQUEZ, Alex 1:32.259 0.675 0.057 37 / 44

12 PIRRO, Michele 1:32.331 0.747 0.072 22 / 29

13 RINS, Alex 1:32.352 0.768 0.021 10 / 32

14 MARTIN, Jorge 1:32.624 1.040 0.272 12 / 12

15 OLIVEIRA, Miguel 1:32.898 1.314 0.274 14 / 24

16 PEDROSA, Dani 1:32.959 1.375 0.061 23 / 31

17 MORBIDELLI, Franco 1:32.978 1.394 0.019 15 / 28

18 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea 1:33.027 1.443 0.049 6 / 32

19 ROSSI, Valentino 1:33.656 2.072 0.629 6 / 12

20 SAVADORI, Lorenzo 1:34.043 2.459 0.387 33 / 38

21 FERNANDEZ, Raul 1:34.360 2.776 0.317 8 / 17

22 GARDNER, Remy 1:35.086 3.502 0.726 14 / 14

Misano Test – Day 2, morning session:

1 ESPARGARO, Aleix 1:31.599 33 / 45

2 BAGNAIA, Francesco 1:31.664 0.065 0.065 23 / 39

3 MIR, Joan 1:31.707 0.108 0.043 34 / 35

4 MILLER, Jack 1:31.798 0.199 0.091 55 / 55

5 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:31.887 0.288 0.089 35 / 44

6 ESPARGARO, Pol 1:31.926 0.327 0.039 15 / 52

7 QUARTARARO, Fabio 1:31.959 0.360 0.033 15 / 44

8 VIÑALES, Maverick 1:32.002 0.403 0.043 51 / 57

9 OLIVEIRA, Miguel 1:32.136 0.537 0.134 7 / 47

10 MARINI, Luca 1:32.156 0.557 0.020 34 / 34

11 BINDER, Brad 1:32.175 0.576 0.019 24 / 39

12 MARQUEZ, Marc 1:32.246 0.647 0.071 23 / 33

13 MARQUEZ, Alex 1:32.278 0.679 0.032 39 / 46

14 RINS, Alex 1:32.371 0.772 0.093 17 / 45

15 MARTIN, Jorge 1:32.412 0.813 0.041 22 / 22

16 PIRRO, Michele 1:32.491 0.892 0.079 12 / 32

17 MORBIDELLI, Franco 1:32.635 1.036 0.144 3 / 10

18 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea 1:32.830 1.231 0.195 26 / 47

19 ROSSI, Valentino 1:32.842 1.243 0.012 21 / 30

20 BASTIANINI, Enea 1:32.975 1.376 0.133 9 / 10

21 PEDROSA, Dani 1:33.373 1.774 0.398 20 / 22

22 FERNANDEZ, Raul 1:33.988 2.389 0.615 34 / 34

23 GUINTOLI, Sylvain 1:34.141 2.542 0.153 31 / 33

24 SAVADORI, Lorenzo 1:34.367 2.768 0.226 4 / 22

25 GARDNER, Remy 1:34.641 3.042 0.274 30 / 33