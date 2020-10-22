New MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix two days after Aragon MotGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 21.

Just days after the Aragon GP, Team Suzuki Ecstar are preparing to take to the track once more for what will be called the Teruel Grand Prix – named after the region of Spain which houses Aragon circuit.

The team enter the race week on a high after a fantastic race last time out which saw victory for Alex Rins and third place for Joan Mir, with the latter also taking over the lead of the Riders’ Championship.

Rins’ win comes at a particularly important time after the Spaniard suffered a difficult start to the season with a nasty shoulder injury, and some errors in recent races. The superb victory, which saw him lead from the eighth lap until the chequered flag, marked his first top step on home soil in the MotoGP class, and keeps him within title contention as he is now 36 points down on his team-mate with four races left this season.

Mir’s intelligent approach to the race last time out meant he was able to take another podium, his fifth this year, and a decent handful of points. Despite struggling with front end feel as the race wore on, he managed his race well and with third place he took over at the top of the standings. The Mallorcan is feeling confident heading into this weekend as warmer temperatures are expected from the start, perhaps making tyre choice and setup a little easier.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“Last weekend was so nice for us, having both our riders on the podium again and Alex finally getting a win which he really deserved after quite a hard year. Joan leading the championship of course gives us a big boost coming into this week’s race, but we’re keen to keep our usual approach and not think too much about the standings. Our bike performs well at this circuit so we’re happy to have another race here and we’ll be aiming for more great results.”

Joan Mir:

“Last weekend I felt I had more potential than third place, so in a way I was slightly disappointed, but I’m also glad that I was able to get another podium and take good points. Leading the championship is something really nice, but I’m not putting too much thought into it at the moment, I just want to ride my bike and do my best again this weekend and see where I end up. But for sure I’m aiming high.”

Alex Rins:

“Of course I would love to repeat my performance again this week, and for sure I will try! But it’s difficult and there are always many variables to think about. I need to improve my qualifying, because despite the fact that I was able to win when starting from 10th last week, it’s not easy to start far back and it gives you extra pressure and nerves. If I can qualify better I will feel more confident. But anyway, I’m really happy to ride here again for another home GP and I feel great after last weekend.”