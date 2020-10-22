You could be the lucky winner of the unique ‘Piro’ Replica R1 WorldSBK Bike

Own the ‘Piro’ Replica R1 Unveiled in Estoril You could be the lucky owner of the unique ‘Piro’ Replica R1 with which Yamaha paid tribute to the late Fabrizio Pirovano at Estoril, the track at which the Italian secured his 10th and final WorldSBK victory in 1993. The bike is now up for auction to the highest bidder, with the proceeds from the sale to be donated to charity. At the season-ending FIM Superbike World Championship round in Estoril, former Yamaha WorldSBK racer, Alessandro Gramigni, took the special ‘Piro’ Replica R1 for a tribute lap, in memory of Pirovano’s final WorldSBK victory with Yamaha the last time the championship visited the Portuguese circuit back in 1993. Fabrizio’s former partner Silvia and his two daughters, Michela and Francesca, were also in attendance as Yamaha’s guests and joined Gramigni on the grid ahead of the tribute. “Fabrizio Pirovano has been a rider, but even more, a person who has left indelible and special memories in the WorldSBK and Yamaha families,” said Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager Andrea Dosoli. “Returning to Estoril 27 years after Fabrizio’s last WorldSBK victory with Yamaha has been a unique opportunity for all of us to remember him. “It was a special celebration, shared with several friends and Fabrizio’s family, confirming how much loved he was. All of this, during the most successful race weekend for Yamaha in recent years, gave us the feeling that the ‘King of Monza’ was there at our side.” Based on the 2020-spec Yamaha R1, and sporting the famous white, pink and blue colours of Pirovano’s #5 Yamaha YZF 750 SP, the special ‘Piro’ Replica R1 is a completely unique bike created by Yamaha Motor Europe. It is now available for auction here and will go to the highest bidder. The auction will run until Sunday 1st November at 12:00 CET and the winner can decide whether they want the bike delivered in race trim, exactly as it was for the Estoril tribute lap, or in fully road legal trim with the Piro Replica bodywork, the Akrapovič race exhaust and the Pirelli slick shod wheels supplied as a separate kit. “This special Yamaha R1, a replica of the YZF 750 SP raced to victory by Piro in 1993, was built by Yamaha Motor Europe. It was an emotional moment for Alessandro to bring the famous colours back to the site of their last victory with Fabrizio,” said Dosoli. “We’re glad to announce that this unique R1 could be yours, as we will now auction the bike with the proceeds donated to the cancer charity that Pirovano’s family supports, Fondazione Oncologia Niguarda Onlu.” Interested in owning the one-of-a-kind Piro Replica R1 and supporting a worthy charity? You can bid on the bike on eBay by clicking here.