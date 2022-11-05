Windy tricky Valencia 2022 MotoGP season’s last round

Jack Miller third after the first day of free practices for the Valencia GP. Bagnaia closes Friday in ninth position

Three Ducatis head the field at the end of Day 1 of the Valencia GP, with Marini (VR46 Racing Team) first, Martin (Pramac Racing) second and Miller third

Jack Miller finished with the third fastest time on the first day of free practice of the Valencia GP, the last round of the 2022 MotoGP season, which will be held this weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste. Fast from the first session this morning, the Australian rider set the third fastest time in 1:30.345 in the final minutes of FP2.

Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia ended the first day in ninth place, just 5 thousandths behind Fabio Quartararo. Seventeenth after FP1, the Italian rider improved his feeling with his bike in FP2, despite the stronger wind compared to the morning session. He is confident of being more competitive tomorrow for the last qualifying session of the 2022 season.

Friday of the Valencia GP ended with three Desmosedici GPs ahead of everyone. Luca Marini, rider of the VR46 Racing Team, was the fastest ahead of the Desmosedici GP of Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing).

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (1:30.345)

“I am quite satisfied with the work done on this first day. The track conditions today were tricky because of the wind, but the bike is working well, and we still managed to improve steadily with every exit from the pit. I’m enjoying my last weekend with the Ducati Lenovo Team. I’m just thinking about having fun without pressure and living in the moment. I am satisfied with my race pace and the time I set today. I would like to be able to say goodbye to my team with one last win. It won’t be easy, as there are many competitive riders, but we will keep working on trying to achieve this goal on Sunday.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (1:30.447)

“I’m happy with how this first day went. We managed to make big steps forward compared to the morning, especially in the second part of FP2, where we got very close to the leaders’ pace. Tomorrow it will be crucial to confirm in the top ten, but I am convinced that we will be even more competitive tomorrow morning, thanks to the improvements this afternoon.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 9:55am for FP3, while the last qualifying session of the 2022 season will be held from 2:10pm local time at the end of FP4.