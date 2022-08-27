New rider to defend colours of Ducati MotoGP team

Enea Bastianini to become Francesco Bagnaia’s next teammate in the Ducati Lenovo Team

Ducati Corse is pleased to announce that Enea Bastianini will defend the colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team starting from the next MotoGP World Championship season, alongside the already confirmed Pecco Bagnaia. The 24-year-old rider from Rimini, who has already won three GPs this year in Qatar, Texas and France, has a two-year contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and will wear the colours of the official team after two seasons in the premier class with the Desmosedici GP of the Esponsorama Racing (2021) and Gresini Racing (2022) teams.

Enea Bastianini: “I am thrilled to be able to wear the colours of the official Ducati team starting next year. It was my dream, and now it has come true. In these two years in MotoGP, I have learned and grown a lot, and I believe that I can only improve with the engineers and men of the Ducati Lenovo Team! I want to thank Claudio, Gigi, Paolo and Davide for trusting me and giving me this incredible opportunity. Still, I also want to thank Nadia and the whole Gresini team for the great support I have received from them during this wonderful season together. I will try to close out this 2022 in the best possible way before tackling my new adventure as a factory Ducati rider with total commitment and the right team spirit.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse): “We are delighted to have Bastianini in the factory team. Enea is a very talented rider who has matured a lot in these two years with Ducati. He has been able to grow quickly, scoring two podiums in his debut year in MotoGP and then taking three stunning victories this year with Gresini Racing in Qatar, the USA and France. We are convinced that next year, as an official Ducati Lenovo Team rider, he will be able to take another step forward and be among the protagonists in every race. It was not an easy choice. Enea and Jorge Martin are two very fast and young riders, which is precisely why we still wanted to ensure the same material and technical support for both. We are sure they will be able to show all their great talent on track”.