Nothing Held Back at Road America MotoAmerica for Ducati

Josh Herrin takes pole position and dominates race two for his debut win of the season

Forés retains perfect season with another double win



Sunnyvale, Calif., June 4, 2023 — The Warhorse HSBK Ducati NYC duo of Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés held nothing back during round three of the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship at Wisconsin’s Road America. Herrin settled for third in the opening Superbike race at the newly paved Road America but dominated race two for his debut win of the season. As for Forés, he doubled once again, achieving a perfect season so far in the Supersport Championship.



Herrin piloted his Panigale V4 R to the pole position Saturday before settling for third in that day’s race one. He led until lap six when BMW’s Cameron Beaubier passed him. Herrin then lost another position on lap eight to Beaubier’s teammate PJ Jacobsen, who stuffed him in the chicane, forcing Herrin to go wide.



But it was a much different story for Sunday’s race two. The 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Herrin led the entire 12-lap race from the pole, even breaking the lap record on the final lap with a 2:09.025. Herrin finished 2.014 seconds ahead of Jacobsen and his performance bumped him from fifth to third in points; he is now 21 points behind the leader Gagne.



In the Supersport class, the Spaniard Forés was again untouchable aboard his Panigale V2. In race one Saturday, he was constantly challenged by Kawasaki rider Stefano Mesa and Yamaha’s Joshua Hayes, but was able to hold them off to secure his fourth win of the season.



Forés continued his dominance in Sunday’s race two, again holding off a charging Mesa. But he was able to keep the focus until securing his fifth win of the season and retaining a perfect record so far in the 2023 Supersport class.



2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Standings After Round Three

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 111

P2 – Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 99

P3 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 90

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 81

P5 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 72



2023 MotoAmerica Supersport Standings After Round Three

P1 – Xavi Forés (Ducati) 150

P2 – Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 113

P3 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 83

P4 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 79

P5 – Michael Gilbert (Suzuki) 70





Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2)

“Sunday’s win felt very special. The team was working really hard this weekend. We were bummed Saturday during race one because we thought we’d have the win. But we chose the wrong front tire and had some issues. But Sunday was awesome. That was one of my favorite wins ever. I’m so happy for the team, and that they gave me a chance to be part of this program. Now I’m looking forward to the next round at The Ridge and riding the V4 R some more.”



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #12)

“Five victories in a row is much better than I was expecting at the beginning of the season. I felt strong all weekend and on pace and had a great time riding the Panigale V2 on the newly paved Road America. On Sunday, I was pushing very hard all the race to make some gap, and it worked just enough to hold off Mesa. I’m happy with the job done this weekend and look forward to the next round at The Ridge. Thanks to the Warhorse HSBK Ducati NYC Team for such a great job!”



Round Four of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship will take place at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Washington June 23-25.