Old Gray GNCC in Tennessee for Round Five

The Liqui Moly Beta Race team bounced back with a strong round at the Old Gray GNCC. Team manager and XC1 rider Josh Strang rode up close to the front of the pack. Despite not being his ideal conditions, he battled to a sixth-place finish in class. Strang was a few seconds off a top-five finish. In the XC2 class, team rider Jhak Walker had a tremendous start and pulled the hole shot. Shortly after that great start, Walker crashed, setting him back a few spots. He then was able to get into a flow after that. However, late in the race, he got tangled up again and lost some time to his fellow riders. Still, Walker had a solid result with a sixth-place finish in the XC2. The two riders will be back at it the first weekend of May for round six of the series.
Results:
Josh Strang » 6th Place » XC1
Jhak Walker » 6th Place » XC2
Factory 480 RR
“The weekend went well. My race was good and I ended up with a sixth place in class. The rocks generally aren’t my favorite place to race, but with Bridgestone’s options, I found a tire that worked really well, and I was able to ride closer to the front. Jhak also had a good day, grabbing the holeshot and finishing up in 6th in XC2. For Beta it was a good weekend!”
Factory 250 RR
“I started the race off with a holeshot, which I was very happy with after we worked on starts a good bit. I was leading, but then took a sample of the ground in some wet, slick rocks. I rode with the top five and was just getting settled into the race. Lap three, I lost sight and dropped back, but was still in a good position. Lap four wasn’t bad, I was just trying to make up time and stay consistent. Lap five, I had a couple of crashes and lost my flow. I then started to get it back and got tangled up with a lapped rider on lap six and then got passed for fifth. Lap seven, I tried making up time but was struggling with overriding and not being able to push myself. My bike felt great in the rock sections, but in the fast and deep rutted dirt sections, I struggled to keep the pace. Tires were great. Pit stops were fast. I need to work on myself more than anything.”
