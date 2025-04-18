Old Gray GNCC in Tennessee for Round Five

“I started the race off with a holeshot, which I was very happy with after we worked on starts a good bit. I was leading, but then took a sample of the ground in some wet, slick rocks. I rode with the top five and was just getting settled into the race. Lap three, I lost sight and dropped back, but was still in a good position. Lap four wasn’t bad, I was just trying to make up time and stay consistent. Lap five, I had a couple of crashes and lost my flow. I then started to get it back and got tangled up with a lapped rider on lap six and then got passed for fifth. Lap seven, I tried making up time but was struggling with overriding and not being able to push myself. My bike felt great in the rock sections, but in the fast and deep rutted dirt sections, I struggled to keep the pace. Tires were great. Pit stops were fast. I need to work on myself more than anything.”