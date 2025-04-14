Öncü and Manzi take R9 to 1-2 finish in Assen Race 2

Can Öncü returned to the top step of the podium with an emotional victory at the TT Circuit Assen on Sunday, coming out on top of a last-lap battle with Yamaha rival Stefano Manzi to lead another R9 1-2 result.

Starting from pole position, Manzi was determined to fight for a result at home for the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing squad, but Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) kept him honest throughout the 18-lap encounter. Launching his attack in the final five laps, the Turkish rider was eying up victory with the duo swapping places numerous times in the final stages.

As the laps ticked down, it became obvious the race would be settled at the infamous Geert Timmer chicane on the final lap, and leading into the final turns, Manzi held the advantage but Öncü was close enough to attack. The duo nearly touched, with Manzi sitting up to concede the position, leaving the track in the process. The Italian crossed the line first but would later be dropped one position after touching the green in his off-track excursion.

The win for Öncü marked an emotional moment at a circuit where he sustained career-threatening injuries in 2023.

Series rookie Aldi Satya Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) turned heads in the first half of the race fighting for a shock podium finish until a mistake saw him run off the track, he re-joined and matched his eighth place finish from Race 1 in an impressive showing for the 2024 WorldSSP champion.

Lucas Mahias’ (GMT94 Yamaha) hopes of redemption were shortlived as he crashed out after contact with another rider, while teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi found some improvement to finish 12th. Yuki Okamoto (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) narrowly missed out on the points in 16th.

Manzi’s second place saw him extend his championship lead to 14 points heading into round three, with Öncü’s win seeing him close the gap to the top three.

The FIM Supersport World Championship resumes at Cremona between 2-4 May.

Can Öncü – (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) – Race 2: 1st

“We have had some incredible support here in Assen and this race was very special for me. I am very happy with this bike, because I am coming off a very difficult few years and now I am riding in another world. It was important for me to win here, I had a big, big crash here which almost ended my career in 2023. When I took the flag today, I put it in the gravel because this is to say I am back! The last corner here is always difficult, yesterday I made the attack but it did not quite work, today we made it work!”