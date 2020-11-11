Open For Holiday Sales Event Savings Indian Motorcycle Coupon



This holiday season, show your gratitude to those who matter most with the gift of authentic Indian Motorcycle apparel, accessories, lubricants and parts. Save up to $75 off your purchase through December 31, 2020*.

GIFT THE OPEN ROAD

DOWNLOAD COUPON

Discounts are automatically applied at check out or download the coupon and visit your local dealer.

All third-party trademarks and related content are the property of their respective owners.

*Holiday Sales Event: Purchase $50 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A (as defined below) and receive $5 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Purchase $150 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $20 (US or Canadian Dollar) off. Purchase $500 (US or Canadian Dollar) worth of qualifying PG&A and receive $75 (us or Canadian dollar) off. Offer valid from November 2 – December 31, 2020. Offer is valid in authorized Slingshot dealerships for current and clearance Slingshot Parts, Garments and/or Accessories (“PG&A”) only. Only one (1) coupon per customer transaction can be submitted. Physical coupon with valid code must be presented at time of purchase for discount to apply. Polaris, its dealers and their respective employees are not eligible for discount. Not valid on qualified purchase before November 2 or after December 31, 2020. Offer subject to availability while supplies last. Offer may not be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers or promotions. This offer may be discontinued or modified at any time. Offer is non-transferable, not redeemable for cash or gift card. Void where prohibited or otherwise restricted. Returns of any portion of the purchase will require equal forfeiture of offer or amount equal to offer. Applicable tax, shipping and handling do not qualify for discount. By submitting this coupon with your name and email, you authorize and consent to Polaris Industries Inc., its affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, “Polaris”) and/or its authorized dealers contacting you via phone, email, direct mail and other forms of communication about Polaris, its products, offers or marketing materials.

The following email is intended for USA residents only. Consult your authorized Indian Motorcycle dealer for more details.

Indian Motorcycle® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Inc. When you’re enjoying your new Indian motorcycle, always wear a helmet and protective eyewear and clothing and insist that your passenger do the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read and understand your owner’s manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.