P2 podium celebrations for Malcolm Stewart at Salt Lake City Supercross finale

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and Malcolm Stewart celebrated a well-earned second-place result at the final round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship in Salt Lake City tonight, with a consistently strong series resulting in him claiming P4 in the final 450SX standings. RJ Hampshire, who entered the round in title contention, placed third in the 250SX East series.

Stewart rode his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition to the fifth-fastest 450SX qualifying time inside Rice-Eccles Stadium, before putting up an immense challenge for the Heat Race victory, coming up just shy of the checkered flag in second position.

Come the Main Event, Stewart would methodically climb his way into P2 on what was a dry, difficult racetrack, fending off challenges from behind to successfully capture a podium score to conclude the 2025 season.

Stewart pieced together an outstanding performance across the 17-round Supercross schedule, which included a breakout first-career premier class victory in Tampa, alongside a further two podium results in Birmingham and Utah.

After challenging for a podium in the championship toward the latter stages of the series, Mookie would conclude his season in a confidence-inspiring fourth place overall.

"Tonight was awesome," commented Stewart. "These last few weeks at altitude have been solid for us, and when I got into second position tonight for a split second I couldn't hear my motorcycle – these fans were so loud! It was a great race for me, we did everything that we could, and I'm just stoked to end this championship with a second-place finish. We made a lot of progress this year, because last year we were coming back from injury and I was just overthinking things. Tampa really turned things around for me with having the confidence of being able to run at the front, so all-in-all, I'm really happy and excited to go racing outdoors."

For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Hampshire, last year’s 250SX West Class Champion entered Salt Lake City with a chance at claiming the Eastern Division title, and began the day by posting the fifth-quickest qualifying time overall.

A fall while running P2 in his Heat Race sent Hampshire to the LCQ, where he would take the win and seal a place in the Main Event. After a hard charge from just outside the top 10, the number 24 would make his way up into title contention onboard his Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition.

An untimely late crash while challenging for position with five minutes remaining on the clock unfortunately put an end to RJ’s title hopes at that point, remounting to finish in sixth, which placed him third overall in the final point-standings.

“Today was a very eventful day,” reflected Hampshire. “I felt good on the bike, then the Heat Race didn’t go so well after having a big one that sent me to my first LCQ in a couple of years. That’s always stressful, so then the outside gate pick for the Main gave me an average start, but I put my head down and charged. I had a chance for the championship at the end there and I went for it, which didn’t go in my favor and it’s unfortunate to take us both down. Overall, I did everything I could, I tried, and we’ll leave here and move on – I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career.”

Next Race: May 24 – Pala, California May 24 – Pala, California

Results 450SX Class – Salt Lake City

1. Chase Sexton (KTM)

2. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

6. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 17 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 365 points

2. Chase Sexton, 363

3. Justin Cooper, 281

4. Malcolm Stewart, 277

6. Aaron Plessinger, 255

10. Justin Barcia, 185

Results 250SX Showdown – Salt Lake City

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Julien Beamuer (KTM)

3. Tom Vialle (KTM)

6. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 10 of 10 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 180

2. Seth Hammaker, 177

3. RJ Hampshire, 173