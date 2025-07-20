P5 finish at the Washougal National for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire

Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition with a special Military Appreciation livery this weekend, Hampshire set the third-fastest time during the morning’s 450MX qualifying sessions, before charging to a fourth-place finish in Moto 1 after battling the class front-runners at the scenic Pacific Northwest venue.

An inspired ride during Moto 2 saw the 29-year-old climb into the top 10 after a mid-field start, inching his way toward the top five as the race developed. While challenging for fourth, Hampshire would drop the bike in slick conditions, remounting to claim sixth place for the moto and P5 overall.

“Washougal was another solid day for us, I feel like we just keep making progress as the series develops,” commented Hampshire. “P3 in qualifying was good, and then I ran up there with the front guys for a bit in Moto 1 on my way to finish P4. Second moto, decent start, then made a push towards the top-five after the restart, but lost the rear with a few laps to go – another top five and we keep progressing. We’ll aim for an overall podium with three rounds to go, which I feel like we’re capable of.”