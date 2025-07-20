P5 finish at the Washougal National for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire

Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition with a special Military Appreciation livery this weekend, Hampshire set the third-fastest time during the morning’s 450MX qualifying sessions, before charging to a fourth-place finish in Moto 1 after battling the class front-runners at the scenic Pacific Northwest venue.
An inspired ride during Moto 2 saw the 29-year-old climb into the top 10 after a mid-field start, inching his way toward the top five as the race developed. While challenging for fourth, Hampshire would drop the bike in slick conditions, remounting to claim sixth place for the moto and P5 overall.
“Washougal was another solid day for us, I feel like we just keep making progress as the series develops,” commented Hampshire. “P3 in qualifying was good, and then I ran up there with the front guys for a bit in Moto 1 on my way to finish P4. Second moto, decent start, then made a push towards the top-five after the restart, but lost the rear with a few laps to go – another top five and we keep progressing. We’ll aim for an overall podium with three rounds to go, which I feel like we’re capable of.”
450MX teammate Malcolm Stewart and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition posted the ninth-fastest time in qualifying, before a fall in Moto 1 resulted in a 16th-place finish. Eighth in race two was a solid rebound for Stewart, who now takes hold of eighth in the 450MX standings with three rounds remaining.
“First moto got off to a rough start with a first turn pile-up,” reflected Stewart. “I saw a rider on the ground and he was getting burned, so I got off my bike and helped him out, lifted him up. I think that’s the right thing to do… we race motorcycles for a living, and if I were in that position, I would hope someone would do that for me. We lost a little time there, but we dug deep for 16th. Second moto, we did all we could and got eighth, which was a good bounce back. We’ll enjoy the break, and keep digging for these last three.”
Next Race:
August 9 – Crawfordsville, Indiana
Results 450MX Class – Washougal National
1. Chase Sexton (KTM)
2. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
3. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
5. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)
7. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)
12. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)
Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 8 of 11 rounds
1. Jett Lawrence, 382 points
2. Hunter Lawrence, 321
3. Eli Tomac, 288
5. RJ Hampshire, 255
6. Aaron Plessinger, 204
8. Malcolm Stewart, 154
12. Chase Sexton, 122
16. Justin Barcia, 111