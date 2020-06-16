Pair of Top 10s for Yamaha at Fever Pitched AMA SX450

The lap times were close and the competition fever pitched. Building on their progress at the previous round, the team continued to fine tune the setup to give both riders more comfort. Barcia got the night off to a good start in his Heat race and worked his way up from a seventh-gate pick to cross the finish line third. In the Main Event, he chose an inside gate pick and got a decent start inside the top 10, but went down a few laps later in a soft rut before the mechanics area. The Florida rider rejoined in 16th and kept pushing forward. Before the halfway mark, a multi-rider incident created a traffic jam and Barcia was able clear the melee and rejoin in 12th. He kept his forward momentum going and passed his teammate towards the end of the race to take ninth, enough to move him back up into fourth in the standings.

Plessinger had a solid start as well, finishing sixth in his Heat. Once again, his start in the Main Event hurt the sophomore supercross rider. He was able to work his way to seventh, but around five minutes to go he started to struggle in the whoops and got shuffled back to 10th. The Ohio native sits two-points shy of breaking into the top 10 in the standings.

The team returns for more action at Rice-Eccles Stadium next Wednesday, June 17, for Round 17 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.