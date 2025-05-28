Pata Maxus Yamaha Complete Productive Pre-Event Misano Test

Other than a few small drops of rain that stopped play around 30 minutes before the end of Day 1, the pre-event preparation test took place under warm and (mostly) clear skies on the Adriatic Coast. With almost all of the regular WorldSBK riders and teams in attendance, it was a good opportunity to tackle an extensive programme in key areas including Misano race set-up for the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK. Rea completed 99 timed laps on Day 2 for an impressive total of 175, including a full race simulation to fortify his fitness following return from injury earlier this month. The six-time WorldSBK Champion had a strong test and found improved pace on his #65 machine. Teammate Locatelli tested an extensive programme of items for his own Yamaha R1 WorldSBK as well as pre-event set-up options for the variable grip of Misano’s surface – all in search of podium performance for his second “home round” taking place in two weeks’ time, from 13-15 June. Jonathan Rea – 1:33.019 “It’s been a good day, we ticked all the boxes that we wanted to go through: test items, race simulation, time attacks and with some time to spare. It’s nice having two days where you’re not under pressure like a race weekend – also to try some things that you wouldn’t maybe try during an event. I really improved my feeling on the R1 and set personal-best qualifying times and also race tyre times. For sure, there is still more work to do to close the gap, but I think we’ve improved our set-up. I felt strong on the bike and did more than 100 laps today, and we’re just improving things step-by-step. Massive thanks to all the crew, they worked incredibly hard over the two days, changing many items with no complaints, no mistakes. Looking forward to coming back in a few weeks’ time and getting down to business.” Andrea Locatelli – 1:33.159 “Overall, we were working a lot on the R1 and we found a good base set-up – I was able in the end to improve a bit with the qualifying tyre. In the end, not so far on race pace, we need to try to improve a bit more but we’re looking forward for the race weekend which will be another story! It will be different, we’ll be on track on the same tyre for everyone – so the goal is to keep pushing in this direction and try to make another step. We know where we are struggling, so we will keep working and try to arrive with the best set-up. We will push hard during the race weekend to get the maximum that we can.”