Pata Maxus Yamaha Look Forward to New Challenge at Hungary’s Balaton Park

Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea are ready to take on a new challenge this weekend, as the FIM Superbike World Championship visits Balaton Park for the first time from 25-27 July.

Pata Maxus Yamaha heads to Hungary off the back of a strong weekend of racing at their UK home round at Donington Park, where Rea took his best qualifying result of the year in fourth followed up by two top six results – and Locatelli collected a significant points haul with fourth, fifth and fourth places across the three races keeping his aspirations for top three in the championship well within reach.

A track walk with their respective technical crews on Thursday afternoon will preclude the all-important Friday Free Practice sessions, where the riders will begin their full-speed familiarisation of the 4.075km, 17-turn anti-clockwise circuit that was completed in 2023.

Beatriz Neila is the only rider of the team to have seen the new circuit, taking part in a track day on her training bike last month in preparation for Round 4 of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship. The Ampito Crescent Yamaha rider closed the gap to the lead in the championship to just nine points with her career-second race win at Donington.

Crucial Friday track time begins with WorldSBK Free Practice 1 at 10:20 CEST and Free Practice 2 from 15:00, but not before WorldWCR Free Practice starting at 9:40 and Superpole qualifying from 14:10.

Andrea Locatelli

“We’ve never been to Balaton Park Circuit, it will be the first time to see the track and I think it is something positive for the championship because nobody has really ridden it with a full race bike yet. Friday will be an important day to learn the track and take a reference with our R1, but normally in the past with a new circuit we have been able to find a good way to work quickly, find a good line and start with confidence. At the moment, I have an amazing feeling with my R1 and with everything in the Yamaha group – we had strong results in Misano and Donington – so we will try to keep the momentum going to be strong in Hungary. It will be an important race before the summer break, potentially a bit challenging because it is a new track for everyone – but I believe we can fight for the top five like always and trust in our process to also push for the podium!”

Jonathan Rea

“It’s exciting to go to a new track after all these years in WorldSBK! A new venue on the calendar is always positive and I enjoy learning new circuits. I haven’t had too much feedback from the guys that tested there a few weeks ago, but we will approach the weekend with a clear and optimistic mindset knowing that Friday and Saturday morning – especially the Superpole – is super important to give us the best preparation and best chance to do well in the races. After coming back stronger in Donington, it will be important to build on our pace and fine-tune the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK further. I’m looking forward to trying to do a good weekend! It’s WorldSBK’s 1000th race on Sunday morning, an epic milestone that we’re also looking forward to being a part of.”

Posted on Friday, July 25th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard