Pirelli at Silverstone with a new soft rear for Moto2

· In the Grand Prix of the United Kingdom, which takes place this weekend at Silverstone, Pirelli will provide Moto2™ riders with a new rear in soft compound, the E0125 specification. This development solution can be used as an alternative to the standard soft SC0 and offers the same tread compound but applied to a different structure which aims to further improve stability and ensure even more consistent performance over race distance. · The E0125 specification is a first for the Moto2™ riders as it has never been present in previous GPs or in pre-season testing. By also having the standard option as a reference, riders will be able to make a direct comparison between the two solutions to appreciate the differences. They will be able to combine them with a soft SC1 or medium SC2 compound at the front. · Each Moto2™ and Moto3™ rider will have a total of four slick solutions available, two for the front and two for the rear, and for each he will have 8 tyres allocated. Of course, as per the regulations, during the weekend each rider will be able to use a maximum of 17 tyres, 9 rear and 8 front. In addition to the slick tyres, there will be wet tyres, 5 front and 6 rear pieces for each participant. A direct comparison between two rear softs in Moto2™ at Silverstone “For us, the UK Grand Prix will be above all an opportunity to collect important data and information on the new E0125 specification for Moto2™ riders, a development rear that uses the same compound as the standard soft but adopts a different structure in order to improve the already excellent performance of the SC0. By the way, the standard SC0 has been the subject of a recent upgrade with the promotion of the D0640 specification to that role. It might therefore seem strange that, shortly after introducing a new standard SC0 that works very well, Pirelli decided to bring a new soft, but this should not be surprising because our development activity is consistent and incessant and it is precisely this continuity that allows us to offer first and foremost to the riders and, secondly, to our customers, up-to-date products that always take advantage of the latest technological solutions in terms of components, compounds and structures. Weather permitting, we hope to be able to see this new soft option in action at Silverstone so that we can get useful information from a development perspective”.